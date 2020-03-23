Quantcast
'Tell me you have a plan': NYT columnist reveals how Trump's erratic messaging has destabilized the business community

48 mins ago

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman explained that President Donald Trump’s greatest failure is in reassuring the nation.

During what has become a daily press conference, an NBC News reporter asked Trump what he says to Americans who are scared. It was the perfect opportunity for Trump to reassure the nation and calm sensitive markets. Instead of knocking the softball out of the park, Trump called it a “nasty question” and attacked the reporter.

Friedman reported on some of the ideas economics experts have devised to restart the economy. One of the key components is calming the nation.

“The beauty of his plan, as I see it, Jake, is that what is missing in the country is any sense that we have — the president went from ‘it is a hoax’, to ‘a war,’ to ‘I don’t want to fight this war,’ I want to get the economy back and people,” he explained. “What business leaders are looking for, not to mention average citizens, is tell me — just tell me you have a plan. If I need to shelter in place for a week, two weeks, whatever it takes, tell me you have a plan and that is what has been missing here.”

He also noted that when it comes to economic advice, no one should be listening to Trump’s top adviser Larry Kudlow, who lied on television saying that the virus was contained while it continued to spread.

“Nobody should be listening to him,” he said of Kudlow. “He was out a few weeks ago telling us that this was contained. So nobody should be listening to him.”

Watch Friedman below:

