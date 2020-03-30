Tens of millions of jobs could be lost during pandemic – forcing unemployment higher than Great Depression: Fed
47 million jobs could be lost during the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve announced Monday. That would skyrocket unemployment to a never-before heard of 32.1%. The Great Depression saw a peak of 24.9% unemployment.
67 million Americans are currently “at a high risk of layoffs,” the analysis shows, according to CNBC.
Millions of Americans have already lost their jobs. There were a staggering 3.3 million new unemployment filings reported last week. Estimates predict an additional 2.65 million more filings will be reported this week.
The calculations “don’t account for workers who may drop out of the labor force, thus bringing down the headline unemployment rate, and they do not estimate the impact of recently passed government stimulus, which will extend unemployment benefits and subsidize companies for not cutting staff and extending unemployment benefits.”
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, considered one of the most influential economists in the world, last week tried to put a positive spin on his projection of a 30% unemployment rate. He predicted the jobless number “will be unparalleled,” but urged Americans, “don’t get discouraged.”
“This is a special quarter, and once the virus goes away and if we play our cards right and keep everything intact, then everyone will go back to work and everything will be fine,” Bullard claimed, predicting a “boom quarter” after the virus is controlled. Many experts predict some businesses will not be able to recover or re-open.
Trump says he will do ‘a very good job’ if only 200,000 people die in US from COVID-19
After downplaying the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and calling to "reopen the economy" by Easter, President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans to stay home until at least April 30 and predicted that it would be "good" news if only 100,000 to 200,000 people die in the U.S.
Trump, who said he wanted to see churches packed with people on Easter Sunday, announced during a news conference that he had extended federal guidance urging people to stay inside and avoid groups of more than 10 people until April 30.
US retailer Macy’s to furlough most staff
Iconic American department store chain Macy's on Monday announced it would furlough most of its employees after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close outlets.
"While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures," the company said in a statement.
"We will be moving to the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations. This means the majority of our colleagues will go on furlough beginning this week."
Shallower cuts will be made in the retailer's online operations, the statement said, and the company will keep paying for furloughed employees' healthcare "at least through May," with the intention of hiring them back.
UK coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,400 as Prince Charles leaves isolation
The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday. This was a daily increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.
The figures were accurate up to 5pm local time (1600 GMT) on March 29.
There were a total of 22,141 positive cases as of 9am local time (0800 GMT) on March 30, the health ministry said.
The new figures came as British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, emerged out of seven-day self-isolation on Monday. His spokesman said he was in good health.