Texas bans abortions during coronavirus pandemic to ‘expand hospital bed capacity’
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is using the coronavirus pandemic to further the GOP’s war against women. Paxton has issued an order banning abortion services in what he claims is an attempt to “expand hospital bed capacity as the state responds to the COVID-19 virus,” CBS News reports.
Many if not most abortions do not require hospital beds.
The only abortions that Paxton (photo) says he will allow are those deemed “medically necessary,”
The order reads: “Health Care Professionals and Facilities, Including Abortion Providers, Must Immediately Stop All Medically Unnecessary Surgeries and Procedures to Preserve Resources to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Paxton says “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities, including abortion providers, that, pursuant to Executive Order GA 09 issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, they must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.”
Abortions necessary “to preserve the life of” the mother will be allowed.
“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” Paxton’s order also says. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”
Internet explodes after Trump suggests reopening the economy: ‘He’s gonna kill a bunch of people’
At his press conference on Monday, President Donald Trump suggested that everyone should go back to work quickly despite the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, saying "America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon."
His words triggered a furious response from commenters on social media.
Where’s Pence?????
— Skyepeg🌊 (@skyepeg) March 23, 2020
Britain orders lockdown as WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’
Britain ordered a three-week lockdown on Monday in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus as world health officials warned that the pandemic is "accelerating" around the globe.
As Britain joined other nations in imposing strict stay-at-home orders, the number of virus deaths worldwide surged past 16,000 and the number of confirmed cases surpassed 360,000.
The death toll in New York City neared 100, sparking growing concern over the spread of the virus in the largest US metropolis, home to some 8.4 million people.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed meanwhile for an immediate ceasefire in the world's conflict zones, and France and China called for urgent talks of the G20 major economies to respond to the escalating crisis.
‘America will soon be open for business’: Trump vows he will not ‘let the cure be worse than the problem’
President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that "America will soon be open for business."
Trump did not offer a timeline for the end of COVID-19 closures.
"America will again, and soon, be open for business. Very soon. A lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting. A lot sooner. We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself."
Watch:
"Let's go to work. Our country wasn't built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this. It was not built to be shut down" -- Trump suggests some localities will soon get the okay to resume normal economic activity pic.twitter.com/fUI9MHRICR