Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas Republican says coronavirus is saving more lives than it’s killing because it shut down abortion clinics

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Kathaleen Wall, a member of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee and a candidate for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, suggested that coronavirus will save more people than it kills this week — because abortion clinics in the state of Texas have been closed.

The order from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suspended all abortions in the state except in cases of life-threatening pregnancy complications. Texas is one of multiple Republican-led states to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to order a halt to abortions, under the guise of freeing up medical resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22nd Congressional District, in the southern suburbs of Houston, is being vacated by retiring GOP Rep. Pete Olson, who only narrowly won re-election in 2018 after a tough race. The district is one of many in Texas that has trended left as the suburbs have grown and diversified, and college-educated voters have turned away from the Republican Party. The Democratic candidate from 2018, former diplomat Sri Kulkarni, is running again.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas Republican says coronavirus is saving more lives than it’s killing because it shut down abortion clinics

Published

1 min ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Kathaleen Wall, a member of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee and a candidate for Texas' 22nd Congressional District, suggested that coronavirus will save more people than it kills this week — because abortion clinics in the state of Texas have been closed.

The order from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has suspended all abortions in the state except in cases of life-threatening pregnancy complications. Texas is one of multiple Republican-led states to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to order a halt to abortions, under the guise of freeing up medical resources.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet explodes as Fox’s Brit Hume says it’s ‘entirely reasonable’ to let grandparents die for the stock market

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

On Fox News Tuesday, commentator Brit Hume leaned into the idea suggested by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that the elderly should be willing to sacrifice themselves to coronavirus so younger people can go work and boost the stock market, telling host Tucker Carlson that such an idea was an "entirely reasonable viewpoint."

Fox's Brit Hume says it’s an “entirely reasonable viewpoint” to expect that grandparents would be willing to die to protect the economy https://t.co/Lc9cEcDfxP

— Media Matters (@mmfa) March 25, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 of the most ridiculous moments from Trump’s Fox News town hall

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

 

 

President Donald Trump’s appearance for a so-called “virtual town hall” on Fox News Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis was, as expected, filled with lies, distortions, and petty asides that characterize his favored form of rhetoric.

He’s still unable to treat the situation with the seriousness it requires, and he seems far too eager to abandon the best public health advice as he rushes forward to advocate returning to normal economic activity. Meanwhile, he’s indulging in his own petty feuds and insults to defend an abysmal federal response effort instead of showing the leadership the moment requires.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image