Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Thai hospitals are deploying “ninja robots” to measure fevers and protect the health of overburdened medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.
First built to monitor recovering stroke patients, the machines have been quickly repurposed to help fight the disease, which has so far killed nearly 9,000 people around the world.
They have helped staff at four hospitals in and around Bangkok to reduce their risk of infection by allowing doctors and nurses to speak to patients over a video link.
“They can stand outside the room and communicate with patients inside through the robot,” said Viboon Sangveraphunsiri of Chulalongkorn University.
Later models will be designed to bring food and medicine to patients, and could also eventually be used to disinfect hospital wards, Viboon told AFP.
His engineering team is racing to build more “ninjas” — known as such because of their matte black exterior — for another 10 hospitals around the country.
Thailand has more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 infections, including at least one death. More than 40 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Authorities recently ordered the closure of bars, massage parlours and entertainment venues to help prevent new cases.
New rules also require visitors entering the country to produce a health certificate.
Officials have so far stopped short of imposing the full lockdowns seen in other countries in a bid to contain damage to Thailand’s crucial tourism sector.
But the government’s reassurances that the pandemic is under control have not stopped bouts of panic buying in grocery stores.
Doctors are also urging Thais to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.
Youth warned against ‘fever dream’ of coronavirus invincibility
Before shutdowns swept the globe and many were urged -- or mandated -- to stay indoors to stymie coronavirus's spread, Divya Sonti sensed the worst was yet to come.
A specialist in public health communications, the 31-year-old encouraged her millennial peers to steer clear of bars and parties -- but says "friends would think I was overreacting."
Her age group is considered low-risk if they contract coronavirus -- but today authorities warn younger generations are likely carriers of asymptomatic cases, and could easily infect older or immunocompromised people.
Deborah Birx, the White House taskforce coronavirus administrator, said "the millennial generation" could include many more virus carriers than previously thought.
First responders still can’t buy masks– even after Congress passed $8.3 billion in emergency coronavirus funding
This month, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The money goes toward developing vaccines, disease surveillance, disaster loans and much more. But none of it goes directly to first responders for the protective gear and supplies they need to safely combat the novel coronavirus.
Last week, ProPublica reported that firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians on the front lines are desperate for such equipment. Some EMTs are begging for masks at local hospitals. Others are rationing gowns and face shields.
Letter carriers say the Postal Service pressured them to deliver mail despite coronavirus symptoms — and often without hand sanitizer
Postal carriers say they are being pressed into service against medical advice and with insufficient protection against the novel coronavirus. Two mail carriers told ProPublica they have been pressured to stay on their routes despite showing symptoms of COVID-19.
One of the workers, in Denver, says he had to keep delivering mail for days while he awaited a doctor’s note. He says the route includes many locations where there are elderly and immunocompromised residents.
In the other case, a letter carrier in the Northwest says he is still delivering mail even after a nurse told him he likely has coronavirus.