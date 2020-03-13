Quantcast
‘Thanks for not being here’: Stephen Colbert airs the Late Show — without an audience to laugh at his jokes

Published

1 min ago

on

Comedian Stephen Colbert did not have a studio audience for the “Late Show” on Thursday due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Colbert ran the aisles where a studio audience would be, but the chairs were largely empty except for staff.

Experts expect over 1 million coronavirus deaths in America from ‘a major preventable public health disaster’

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The fatal reach of the COVID-19 coronavirus is expected to claim the lives of over 1 million people in the United States, according to a top public health expert.

Andy Slavitt served as the acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the Obama administration.

On Thursday evening, Slavitt gave an update on the pandemic after talking with his sources.

Here is what he learned:

https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1238304006730125313

https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1238305425050808320

https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/1238306421206384641

Fox News erupts in shouting match over ‘Chinese propaganda’ about Trump and the COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Fox News descended into a shouting match on Friday over President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Fox personality Sean Hannity on Thursday interviewed Geraldo Rivera and Trump supporter Dan Bongino, before the two began shouting at each other.

Bongino accused Rivera of spreading "Chinese propaganda" about the outbreak for criticizing Trump's Oval Office address.

"Oh, don't give me that crap," Rivera replied. "What are you talking about? Chinese propaganda? You're a cheap shot artist."

"Talk to the facts," Rivera demanded.

"You're a bullsh*t artist," Bongino shot back.

Asian markets plunging on Friday after Wall St. and Europe implode on coronavirus fears

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Asian equities went into freefall on Friday, extending a global rout that saw markets experience their worst day in decades as fears of a worldwide recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic wiped trillions off valuations.

Shellshocked investors fled for the hills as governments across Europe and in the United States struggled to get a grip on the crisis that has swept across the planet and shut communities down.

Central bank moves to support financial markets have also failed to staunch the bloodletting, while Donald Trump's decision to shut the US border to European travellers added to the panic.

