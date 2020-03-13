‘Thanks for not being here’: Stephen Colbert airs the Late Show — without an audience to laugh at his jokes

Comedian Stephen Colbert did not have a studio audience for the “Late Show” on Thursday due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Colbert ran the aisles where a studio audience would be, but the chairs were largely empty except for staff.

“Thanks for not being here,” Colbert said to the crowd, which is made up of his staff. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 13, 2020

Every joke lands with no laughter. It’s incredible. Just pure silence and murmurs from the audience. Colbert is now purelling his hands. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 13, 2020

“We have to take a break, but when we come back… more of whatever this is,” Colbert says as he heads to a commercial break. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 13, 2020