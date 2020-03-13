‘Thanks for not being here’: Stephen Colbert airs the Late Show — without an audience to laugh at his jokes
Comedian Stephen Colbert did not have a studio audience for the “Late Show” on Thursday due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Colbert ran the aisles where a studio audience would be, but the chairs were largely empty except for staff.
“Thanks for not being here,” Colbert said to the crowd, which is made up of his staff.
Every joke lands with no laughter. It’s incredible. Just pure silence and murmurs from the audience.
Colbert is now purelling his hands.
“We have to take a break, but when we come back… more of whatever this is,” Colbert says as he heads to a commercial break.
