‘That’s his motto in life’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s refusal to ‘take any responsibility’ for coronavirus testing problems

While taking questions from reporters after declaring a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump was asked whether or not he takes any responsibility for the “lag in testing” as the outbreak burgeoned into a full blown crisis.

“No, I don’t take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules and regulations and specifications from a different time that wasn’t meant for this kind of [situation],” Trump said.

Trump says “I don’t take responsibility at all” when asked about the delay in coronavirus tests pic.twitter.com/rJYEo7Gfpu — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 13, 2020

When his comments began to circulate on Twitter, many saw his words as just another example of Trump trying to escape accountability for his actions.

“I don’t take responsibility at all.” – Trump, when asked if he is responsible for the slow pace of coronavirus testing. This is an articulation of his administration’s brand. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) March 13, 2020

Trump saying, "No, I don't take responsibility at all" needs to be in every in every Democratic ad from now until November. — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) March 13, 2020

If the Dem nominee doesn't run 1,000,000 TV ads with Trump saying "I don't take responsibility at all" while a list scrolls of every disaster under his watch, I give up. — Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) March 13, 2020

"I don't take responsibility at all". May be the most honest thing Trump has ever said. #COVID19 — PAnnicchino (@PAnnicchino) March 13, 2020

Trump in 2016: “I alone can fix it.” Trump just now: “I don't take responsibility at all" — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 13, 2020

Harry S. Truman, January 19, 1953: "The President has to decide. He can't pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That's his job." Donald J. Trump, March 13, 2020: "I don't take responsibility at all." — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 13, 2020

“I don’t take responsibility at all” is Trump’s “the fundamentals of the economy are strong” — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) March 13, 2020

Trump legit just gave Biden an ad he can run on a never-ending loop w/out anything else. "I don't take responsibility at all." Do it, @JoeBiden — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) March 13, 2020

"I don't take responsibility at all" — the official slogan of the Trump presidency pic.twitter.com/tc7NwKiiFn — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 13, 2020

