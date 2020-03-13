Quantcast
‘That’s his motto in life’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s refusal to ‘take any responsibility’ for coronavirus testing problems

1 min ago

While taking questions from reporters after declaring a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump was asked whether or not he takes any responsibility for the “lag in testing” as the outbreak burgeoned into a full blown crisis.

“No, I don’t take responsibility at all because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules and regulations and specifications from a different time that wasn’t meant for this kind of [situation],” Trump said.

When his comments began to circulate on Twitter, many saw his words as just another example of Trump trying to escape accountability for his actions.

