The Boy Scouts of America, decades of sexual abuse and an inevitable bankruptcy
Thousands of former Boy Scouts and their parents are now wondering how an organization with nearly $1 billion in net assets and over $200 million in annual revenues can go bankrupt. Was it financial mismanagement that led to this bankruptcy filing? No, the Boy Scouts of America has done a very good job of managing its assets. Another kind of malfeasance led us to this place.Since its founding in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has been targeted by criminal pedophiles seeking access to boys. For the same reason that Scouting is popular with boys, it is popular with criminals that want to prey o…
Latest Headlines
Pet advocates give tips on keeping pets safe from COVID-19
With the nation focused on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people that we know of and killed almost 3,500 around the world, many have become nervous about what it means for our beloved pets.The first thing to know, says Elena Bicker, executive director of Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, is that there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease.There also is no evidence that pets are becoming infected, although it’s wise to keep your pets away from people who have contracted COVID-19. A dog in Hong Kong apparently te... (more…)
Internet ‘celebrates’ two-week anniversary of ‘America’s worst financial adviser’ Larry Kudlow claiming Coronavirus ‘contained’
It's two weeks to the day since President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow was trotted out before the cameras at the White House and told America that the administration had almost totally "contained" the coronavirus.
“We have contained this,” Kudlow told his former news network, CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”
The U.S. has “contained” the coronavirus, NEC Director Larry Kudlow says. “Pretty close to airtight.” https://t.co/LJKSIghL7q pic.twitter.com/mkRzCrHMM1
As insurance executives waive copays for coronavirus, this reminder: Medicare for All would eliminate all copays forever
After the Trump administration on Tuesday touted that executives from some of the nation's major private insurance companies are now waiving copays for their customers who need testing for the coronavirus, advocates of Medicare for All took the opportunity to note that under a universal, single-payer system like Medicare for All copays for any medically necessary service or care would be a thing of the past entirely.
During a White House meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and executives from various industries, Pence treated the announcement as a major achievement.