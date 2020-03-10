‘The Boys’ Season 2 spoilers: New villain may be even worse than Homelander
While there is currently no scheduled release date for Season 2 of Amazon’s The Boys, expect the next set of episodes to deal with the ramifications of that massive cliffhanger in the finale. When we left off, the Seven were unraveling at the seams and Vought’s corporate power looked to flounder following the murder of its vice president Madelyn Stillwell. To top it all off, a newly-revealed villain may throw a wrench in the Boys’ plans and prove even more frightening than Homelander as we head into Season 2.Warning! Potential spoilers ahead for The Boys Season 2Entertainment Weeklyrecently un…
White House press secretary screams at reporters to get out as Trump refuses to answer virus questions
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday raised her voice at reporters who were trying to ask questions of the President of the United States.
Reporters invited in to the president's meeting with insurance company CEOs hoped to ask him about the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, members of the press were treated to a photo-op.
"Let's go!" Grisham repeatedly shouted as members of the press tried to ask questions of the president. "Press, let's go!"
In the end, no reporters were able to get a reply from the president before being forced to leave the White House Cabinet Room.
Sean Hannity scolds Fox News colleague for defending Biden against smears
Fox News host Howard Kurtz received a public chiding from Sean Hannity after warning his colleagues against questioning former Vice President Joe Biden's mental fitness to hold office.
This article first appeared in Salon.
"Howie, being the President of the United States of America is the Hardest [sic] job in the world," Hannity wrote in a series of tweets Sunday. "Whether any candidate has the physical strength, the stamina, the focus and mental toughness needed to do this job is critical. When someone repeatedly forgets what day it is, what state they are in, seems to be regularly confused, that needs to be discussed as part of a normal vetting process."