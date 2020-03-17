‘The buck stops on my desk’: Unlike Trump, Gov. Cuomo takes ‘full responsibility’ for COVID-19 response

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that he takes “full responsibility” for his state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo explained during a Tuesday COVID-19 briefing that he had a number of complaints “about bars being closed.”

“I said to the local officials and I want to say to the people of the state of New York,” Cuomo said, “if you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me. The county executive did not do this, the village mayor did not do this, the city mayor did not make these decisions, I made these decisions.”

“I made them because I believe they are in the best interest of the state,” he continued. “I know they cause disruption, I know people are upset, I know businesses will be hurt by this. I don’t feel good about that. I feel very bad about that.”

“The buck stops on my desk,” the New York governor added. “I assume full responsibility.”

The comments come in stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s recent refusal to take responsibility for his government’s COVID-19 response.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” the president told reporters last week.

