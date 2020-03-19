The city of Portland is preparing a shelter-in-place order
Such a move would increase the pressure to observe social distancing to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Portland is considering a shelter-in-place policy, similar to the policy that counties in northern California imposed on 7 million people in the Bay Area on March 16.
Portland’s policy, developed by Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office, is currently in draft form. It’s about 10 pages long, but the effect of it would be to order all Portland residents to stay in their homes, except for trips to work for those workers deemed essential; trips to grocery stores or medical facilities; or exercise, provided people maintain six feet of distance between themselves and others. (Homeless residents would be exempted but urged to seek government resources to prevent them from getting ill.)
Wheeler’s office declined to comment on the draft policy but WW has learned the city has circulated it to Multnomah County officials. As WW previously reported, Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury have pushed aggressively for various policy choices aimed at slowing the spread of the epidemic, prodding Gov. Kate Brown to move more aggressively.
Breaking Banner
CDC’s failure to provide coronavirus tests is forcing hospitals to make heartbreaking choices: ER doc
An emergency room doctor is sounding the alarm about how hospitals are already being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, even though the worst of the virus is yet to come.
Writing in the Washington Post, emergency room physician Michelle Romeo says that the coronavirus crisis is unlike anything she and her colleagues have ever faced.
"My colleagues and I are used to reacting in a crisis, working long hours and making life and death decisions -- that’s our job," she writes. "But the coronavirus crisis is a different kind of test: Every shift is different; guidance is coming in from every direction; in some cases, we’re watching people die in front of us; we yearn to be at work, but we’re also trying to keep ourselves alive."
Us versus the virus
Hear from the workers on the front lines as a pandemic arrives in Portland.
As told to Tess Riski, Rachel Monahan and Nigel Jaquiss.
The speed of the events now unfolding in Oregon has been extraordinary.
In the past two weeks, the COVID-19 coronavirus has morphed from a distant, little-understood disruption in a distant part of China to an existential threat and a disruption to the life of every Portlander—and just about every American.
A Portland pizzeria is giving out free toilet paper with deliveries
A few people have called in needing toilet paper more than pizza.
Now that bars and restaurants are closed except for takeout, one Portland eatery has come up with a plan to keep things from literally going to shit.
The Portland State University location of Pizza Schmizza has started selling all their pies for $15, and on top of that, they're throwing in a roll of precious toilet paper with every delivery.