Quantcast
Connect with us

The coronavirus turned Trump into a ‘germaholic’ – according to his former associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

For weeks, President Trump shook hands with officials, mingled with dignitaries, and gave press conferences in packed rooms. But when he finally seemed to grasp the reality of the coronavirus threat, he resisted shaking hands after a sober press conference that displayed his marked change in tone. But according to POLITICO’s Michael Kruse, it’s odd that Trump didn’t heed the social distancing advice from experts earlier on, considering his famous distaste for shaking hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He so stubbornly kept shaking hands, though, in the estimation of people who know him well, even as the spread of the virus started to spike, in an instinctual effort to avoid any implicit admission that he whiffed on preparedness or miscalculated the virus’ severity and to project as well his preferred patina of sanguine vigor and insusceptibility,” Kruse writes. “Symbolism superseded safety.”

“He went from being a germaphobe to being a germaholic,” former Trump Organization executive vice president Louise Sunshine told Kruse.

According to others who know Trump, his need to convey to the public that everything is okay was so strong that it superseded his legendary dislike for human contact. To convey otherwise would be an admission that he’s wrong. “It’s more important for him to be right than to do right,” according to a former Trump publicist.

Read Kruse’s full piece over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Air Force imports 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy as Trump CDC struggles to make enough

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The United States Air Force this week flew in 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy amid a severe shortage of viable kits for doctors to use in the United States.

Defense One reports that the Air Force flew the kits into the Memphis International Airport, which serves as a major hub for FedEx, so that they can be shipped quickly out to medical facilities across the country.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain insists Trump will get re-elected by scapegoating China for coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain warned President Donald Trump would be re-elected if his critics complained too loudly about him blaming the coronavirus on China.

Former co-host Sara Haines, who's filling in for self-quarantining Joy Behar, and the remotely working Whoopi Goldberg agreed the president was wrong to call COVID-19 the "China virus."

"You know, people as we've seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out," Goldberg said.

McCain insisted that she was sensitive to those concerns, but she argued that it was a losing issue for Democrats.

"I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected," McCain said. "I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it, and I think china, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn't have gotten to the place that it is."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘I’m married to an Asian’: Kellyanne Conway spars with reporters over White House ‘kung flu’ slur

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

White House presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed concerns that White House officials have used racist terms to refer to the novel coronavirus.

During a gaggle outside the White House on Wednesday, Conway was peppered with questions about staffers who reportedly called COVID-19 the "kung flu" or the "Chinese virus."

"Excuse me!" Conway exclaimed. "Of course it's wrong. But you can't just make an accusation and not tell us who it is."

"If you want to argue, I want to argue about standing away from each other and washing our hands," she added.

"You're telling those staffer that it's wrong?" a reporter pressed Conway.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image