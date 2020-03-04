Quantcast
‘The federal government is failing!’: MSNBC host spits fire as he details Trump’s ignorant and inept outbreak response

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes was clearly livid Wednesday night as he tore into President Donald Trump’s botched handling of ongoing coronavirus crisis on his show “All In.”

He explained that the government has significantly fallen behind any reasonable timeline for deploying tests for the virus, known as Covid-19, which is spreading in the U.S. population and is already believed to have killed at least 10 Americans. Though the administration has finally launched an effort to distribute more tests, it is far behind where it should be to contain the outbreak.

“And when the tests do deploy, case numbers in the country will spike. Which will freak people out,” Hayes explained. “They shouldn’t be. The whole point is that we do not know how many cases there are. Because — inexplicably! — we have not been testing nearly enough now for at least a week and probably longer. As the Atlantic put it: ‘The official coronavirus numbers are wrong, and everyone knows it.‘ And that is true! Every expert I have talked to — from doctors, to epidemiologists, to public health experts — they are tearing their hair out at the fact that we do not know how many cases there are!”

One expert, he noted, thinks that the official tests could reveal that the number of cases in Seattle could resemble those in Wuhan, China a few months ago — where the outbreak began.

Hayes continued:

This is a serious thing. It’s not World War Z, it’s not ‘everyone’s going to die.’ It’s a serious thing, that needs to be dealt with seriously. And right now, the federal government is failing! They are failing to do that. And they appear to be failing for a reason. The reason is the person at the top of the federal government does not want to deal with the problem. He very clearly wants it to go away. He said cases are going to go down to zero. He says he’s hoping for a miracle. Or maybe it will go away seasonally. He spent the last week talking about the vaccine — which is not the point! The vaccine’s going to take a year to 18 months! Which the president cannot accept.

Hayes then played a clip of Trump meeting with pharmaceutical executives, clearly not understanding that a vaccine cannot possibly be developed in a short timeframe. An administration official had to correct Trump in front of everyone.

“The government, our government, the government led by that man, is failing right now,” Hayes said. “And there’s nothing to point the cameras at. There’s no Hurricane Katrina moment, with people outside the convention center desperately begging for water. There’s just an invisible virus making its way through communities without adequate preparation or information. We need truth, we need the facts, we need testing, and we need them now! We need them a week ago. And Donald Trump should take the next month off and golf, while someone else handles it.”

Watch the clips below:

Continue Reading

Trump claims World Health Organization coronavirus death rate is fake news

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday about a myriad of issues and rambling insults about Democrats. But one comment left some alleging the president was being reckless with the facts.

The World Health Organization has said that the fatality rate for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is between 3-4 percent. Recent specific estimations put it at 3.4 percent. However, the president said that it's all fake news.

"I think the 3.4 percent number is really a false number," Trump told Hannity. "Now, this is just my hunch but based on a lot of conversations ... personally, I'd say the number is way under 1 percent."

Continue Reading

Dr. Sanjay Gupta has a coronavirus warning for Mike Pence

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told Fox News Host Sean Hannity Wednesday that his lockdown of the borders has resulted in the low number of coronavirus cases in the United States. In fact, no one has any idea just how many people even have the virus or if deaths were caused by it.

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained that the lack of testing is a whole different can of worms.

"We're clearly not doing enough testing," said Dr. Gupta. "You can compare what we have done in this country compared to other countries. ... In order to be able to tackle something in public health you have to know what you're dealing with."

Continue Reading
 

Here’s why Seth Meyers desperately wants to touch Donald Trump’s face

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers joined with many television personalities in echoing the sentiment not to touch your face when your hands are covered in possible coronavirus germs. But there's one face he really wants to touch: Donald Trump.

The president said Wednesday that he hasn't touched his face in weeks and that he misses it.

"OK, first of all, that can't be true, otherwise how did this happen?" Meyers said, showing a photo of Trump's glopped-on face bronzer. "If you didn't put all that bronzer on your face, how'd it get there? You look like you went to Sephora for a free make-up tutorial, and it just went horribly wrong."

Continue Reading
 
 
