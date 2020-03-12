The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln — it’s become a launching pad for bigots
The GOP has an image problem. For some reason, bigots and other undesirables seem to think they can run for office as Republicans and win.Sometimes the candidates are right. More often, they’re wrong. But that’s not the issue. What’s concerning is that there’s something about the Republican Party that makes loathsome candidates think they are welcome there.It is unlikely that many Americans are paying attention to the congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. But everyone should.Arthur Jones is on the Republican ballot again. The Nazi sympathizer and Holocaust denier is makin…
White evangelicals back Trump ahead of election: poll
Evangelical white Christians in the United States are largely satisfied with President Donald Trump, who has assiduously courted their vote ahead of the 2020 election, according to a poll released Thursday.
The Pew Research survey said 76 percent of evangelical white Christians said they agreed with Trump on many or all issues, while 81 percent said Trump "fights for what I believe in."
Trump has become a staunch opponent of abortion as he seeks to rally evangelicals behind his re-election bid, while he has also appointed two conservative judges to the Supreme Court.
‘Typhoid Mary’ Trump mercilessly mocked for hyping Florida rally after being exposed to coronavirus
President Donald Trump may cancel his planned rally for later this month in Florida over the coronavirus pandemic -- but he boasted it was "sold out."
Many state and local governments are calling for cancellations of public events to halt the spread of COVID-19, and the NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus, but Trump boasted that he would speak to a capacity crowd March 25 in Tampa.
"Via pool, Trump just declared his rally in Florida - which has not been announced for Tampa on March 25 bc aides have tried getting him not to do it - is 'all sold out,'" reported the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.
Dems face a ‘major disadvantage’ going with Joe Biden — according to political savant Rachel Bitecofer
The 2020 Democratic presidential primary season slogs onward, toward what now seems an inevitable conclusion.
Last week, Joe Biden's campaign was resuscitated on Super Tuesday. He routed Sen. Bernie Sanders by winning 10 out of 14 states, including Texas.