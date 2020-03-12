The new addition to the Joe Biden coalition: Trump’s base
Donald Trump won the 2016 election because the blue wall of traditionally Democratic states across the Midwest crumbled, as white working-class voters selected the man who now seeks to gut their entitlements, eviscerate their health care, slash their safety net, and send more wealth and power to the top of the food chain.So understandably, pollsters often wonder whether that particular demo, a.k.a. Trump’s Base, will remain loyal in this cycle — especially now that the only choices seem to be a self-absorbed billionaire who has abandoned the working class on a barren corner of a luck-starved n…
2020 Election
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancel Illinois campaign rallies amid coronavirus concerns
CHICAGO — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders both have canceled campaign rallies planned for Illinois amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the state.The Sanders campaign had been finalizing plans for a rally in downstate Illinois before deciding Wednesday to cancel the event. Biden had plans for a Friday night rally in Chicago that will be replaced with a “virtual event.”The Sanders cancellation, which was confirmed by a source in the campaign not authorized to discuss the plans publicly, comes after the senator already had scrapped a rally plan... (more…)
2020 Election
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a brilliant response to Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to endorse Bernie Sanders
Despite the urging of a legion of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s followers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not endorse the Vermont senator in his bid for the White House ahead of the pivotal day of voting on Tuesday. Now, as his rival piles up a large delegate leader, it’s getting harder to see how Sanders could win the Democratic nomination for president.
Since Warren dropped out of the race after a dismal personal showing on Super Tuesday, some thought she might endorse Sanders as her closest ideological ally left in the race. But she has withheld her endorsement from both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, the only other leading candidate in the race.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders needs to suspend his campaign now. Here’s why
Over the last couple of weeks, as the once-unwieldy Democratic presidential field whittled itself down to a duel, Bernie Sanders’ detractors have begun to insinuate that the senator from Vermont is the liberal mirror image of Donald Trump.“If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting,” then-candidate Pete Buttigieg warned in his valedictory appearance on the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina, “imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump.”Surrogates for Vice President Joe Biden quickly doubled down on that theme, sugges... (more…)