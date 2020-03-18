The other virus threat: Surge in COVID-themed cyberattacks
It may look like an email from a supervisor with an attachment on the new “work from home policy.” But it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your network.
The abrupt move of millions of people to working remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, according to security researchers.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the security firm Proofpoint.
“We are seeing campaigns with message volumes up to hundreds of thousands which are leveraging this coronavirus.”
The pandemic has created a perfect storm for cyberattacks, with millions of people working in unfamiliar, less secure circumstances and eager for information about the virus and new organizational policies being implemented.
This opens up a new avenue for malicious actors using phishing emails or “social engineering” to gain access or steal sensitive information.
“When someone is working form their home it is a similar threat profile as at an airport or a Starbucks, you just don’t have that protection you might have in the workplace,” DeGrippo said.
“And if we’re at home with our family where we feel safe, you might see a family member hop on to do homework, and might not understand the security controls. Keeping mom’s and dad’s computer for mom and dad is the right thing to do.”
Tom Pendergast of the security and privacy training firm MediaPRO said many of the millions of people adjusting to the new landscape are unprepared for teleworking.
“It’s one thing if people have been working remotely with equipment that has been properly configured,” Pendergast said. “It’s different for people who haven’t had that experience.”
Attackers are taking advantage of people’s fears about COVID-19 with scare tactics to get people to click on malicious links or attachments, but also playing on sympathies with fake crowdfunding pages purported to be for people who have fallen ill, he added.
Pendergast said health care organizations are especially susceptible to schemes such as ransomware because “they are less likely to shut down their systems by refusing to pay.”
This was highlighted with a major hospital in the Czech Republic hit with ransomware following an email campaign with a coronavirus “awareness” message, according to media reports.
“The COVID-19 scare has proven lucrative for cybercriminals in recent weeks as healthcare institutions scramble to test patients, treat the infected and protect their own staff from the contagion,” said a blog post from Filip Truta of the security firm BitDefender.
“Healthcare infrastructures are highly susceptible to hacker attacks because of lax cybersecurity skills and safeguards.”
The potential for costly cyberattacks has prompted warnings for stepped up vigilance.
The French public-private cybersecurity alliance this week warned businesses to be alert for faked emails related to purported orders or bank transfers, or phone calls aimed at obtained financial account information.
The US Department of Homeland Security issued an alert this month warning that the COVID epidemic has increased threats and that “cyber actors may send emails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information.”
Hawaii’s attorney general Clare Connors advised residents to watch for fraudulent emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus.
“Scammers may still offer fake vaccines and other bogus medical products claiming to offer ‘cures’ for the virus,” a statement from Connors’ office said.
DeGrippo said virtually all the cyber schemes related to the pandemic are financially motivated and added that “personally I find it depraved… it is taking humanity at its most vulnerable and trying to use that for financial gain.”
She warned that the threats may evolve as attackers craft new scheme and techniques.
“I can see some attackers sending messages like, ‘I’m in quarantine and need you to buy something for me,’ or ‘I need you to make this transfer of funds,'” she said.
“I think we’ll see criminals leveraging the coronavirus to do more of that.”
Uber and Lyft suspend shared ride service in US and Canada
Ride-hailing leaders Uber and Lyft on Tuesday both said they are suspending their services that allow for riders to share cars in the United States and Canada as part of the growing effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.Uber said it will no longer offer its Uber Pool ride option, and Lyft said its shared ride feature will be put on hold for the foreseeable future as the practice of social-distancing continues to grow across more areas of North America. The services allowed riders going in the same direction to carpool in order to get lower fares on their rides.“Our goal is to help flatten t... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Head of office managing security clearances ‘abruptly resigns’ after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official: report
Real estate mogul Donald Trump’s firm, The Trump Organization, paid bribes through middlemen to New York City tax assessors to lower its property tax bills, according to a damning report by ProPublica.
Trump’s company paid the bribes in exchange for lowered tax bills “for several Manhattan buildings in the 1980s and 1990s, according to five former tax assessors and city employees as well as a former Trump Organization employee.”
2020 Election
Biden woos Sanders supporters: ‘I hear you’
White House hopeful Joe Biden spent the last year clashing over policy with Bernie Sanders, but on Tuesday the frontrunner openly courted his leftist rival's young voters, telling them: "I hear you."
After scoring decisive primary victories in Florida and Illinois that saw Biden march closer to the Democratic presidential nomination, the former vice president said it was time to unite the party's factions in order to defeat Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.