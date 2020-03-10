Quantcast
‘The Plot Against America’: HBO’s gripping historical fantasy rebukes the notion that it can’t happen here

Published

1 min ago

on

Working quiet emotional miracles, Zoe Kazan is the simmering kettle in the middle of an inferno in “The Plot Against America,” and she deserves every available award for her work in this fine, eerily evocative HBO adaptation.She’s not top-billed: Winona Ryder is, and Ryder’s good, in a flamboyant, outsized way. Kazan works differently, befitting her domestic anchor of a character. There is nothing extraneous in her performance. There is, however, a world of heartache behind her eyes and a supernatural ability to judge the proper tone and rhythm of a scene.Premiering Monday, HBO’s six-part mini…

‘Winds of Winter’ release date could revive a mindblowing Tyrion fan theory

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Back in fall 2018, one particular Game of Thronesfan theorywas all the rage. Based on set leaks and evidence from a credible leaker who'd accurately predicted many of the twists and turns of Season 7,it claimed we would see a beloved character make a dramatic heel turn. However, that character wasn't Daenerys Targaryen, it was Tyrion Lannister.While Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin previously revealed that he gave Game of Thronesshowrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss some rough "bullet points" for the conclusion of his saga, he's got to be thinking twice about incorporating tha... (more…)

Here are 13 claims Trump has made about coronavirus that have already been disputed

Published

15 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has become a dominant political story, President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the bully pulpit to downplay the seriousness of the infection and attack the media and critics who are sounding the alarm.

As the crisis has unfolded, however, his rosy predictions have been defied by reality again and again. While Trump may have believed some of the falsehoods he spread when he said them, many were made in clear defiance of the obvious truth and what the president can reasonably be expected to have known. I've argued, therefore, that not only has Trump been lying, but he is engaging in an ongoing disinformation campaign about a national health crisis on his own watch.

Mike Pence’s secret Christian empire is now in charge of public health

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

If you've been following the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak, you probably saw at least some snippets of President Trump's visit to the CDC last Friday. It will stand as one of the most astonishing appearances by this or any other president — and that's saying something. When asked if he regretted firing the entire staff of the Office of Pandemic Preparation, Trump said, "This is something that you can never really think is going to happen." He said that everyone who wants to be tested for this virus can get tested, which is not even close to true. He called Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state, who is on the front lines dealing with this epidemic, a "snake."He made it clear that he wants to cook the numbers so it doesn't look as if the nation is in the midst of an epidemic. This has been obvious from the outset, but for the president to come out and say it is something else again:
