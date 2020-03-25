The Senate corporate bailout package is a ‘robbery in progress,’ warn critics
“It’s not a bailout for the coronavirus. It’s a bailout for twelve years of corporate irresponsibility.”
As details of the Senate’s coronavirus stimulus plan slowly trickled in Wednesday, progressive critics characterized the sprawling legislative package as a brazen attempt by both political parties to use trillions of dollars in taxpayer money to bail out and further enrich large corporations while tossing mere crumbs to the most vulnerable.
“This is a robbery in progress,” wrote David Dayen, executive editor at The American Prospect. “And it’s not a bailout for the coronavirus. It’s a bailout for twelve years of corporate irresponsibility that made these companies so fragile that a few weeks of disruption would destroy them.”
“We can call it a bailout. But this is so big it is more like Congress is creating a new government for our economy, replacing our old government. And this one doesn’t have any meaningful democratic protections. A pandemic coup.”
—Zephyr Teachout, Fordham Law
While progressives applauded some provisions in the massive package—including the significant expansion of unemployment benefits and protections for airline workers—Dayen said the stimulus package as a whole is an “outrageous betrayal” of the U.S. public and “a rubber-stamp on an unequal system that has brought terrible hardship to the majority of America.”
“The people get a [one-time] $1,200 means-tested payment and a little wage insurance for four months,” Dayen wrote. “Corporations get a transformative amount of play money to sustain their system and wipe out the competition.”
A Senate vote on the stimulus plan is expected as early as Wednesday afternoon, even though the full legislative text has not yet been released to the public.
It is horrendous that reporters and the public don’t have access to the bailout bill text with a Senate vote imminent.
— Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) March 25, 2020
The bill would establish a $500 billion fund designed to bail out large corporations hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Around $75 billion of the program, which would be controlled by the Trump Treasury Department, is earmarked for the airline industry.
But, Dayen wrote, the “enormity of this bailout is being under-reported.”
“The other $425 [billion] helps capitalize a $4.25 trillion, with a T, leveraged lending facility at the Federal Reserve,” Dayen said. “So it’s not a $2 trillion bill, it’s closer to $6 trillion, and $4.3 trillion of it comes in the form of a bazooka aimed at CEOs and shareholders, with almost no conditions attached.”
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the stimulus package also includes a little-noticed $17 billion federal loan program that was inserted largely for the benefit of aerospace giant Boeing.
Dayen appeared on HillTV‘s “The Rising” Wednesday morning to discuss his thoughts on the Senate bill:
While Democratic leaders publicly celebrated the bipartisan deal—with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) calling it “a very good bill“—Democratic aides privately expressed outrage at the legislation’s massive handouts to corporations and relatively paltry benefits for workers.
“Temporary survival money for workers, trillions in permanent economic inequality saving a bunch of executives and elites,” one House Democratic aide told the Prospect.
Zephyr Teachout, a professor at the Fordham University School of Law and an anti-corruption expert, tweeted Wednesday that “it is super hard to speak up against this because of the big great things in the bill.”
“But it is irresponsible not to,” Teachout said. “We are talking about something so huge and radical and lacking in oversight that we cannot cheer it on. Truly outrageous.”
We can call it a bailout.
But this is so big it is more like Congress is creating a new government for our economy, replacing our old government. And this one doesn’t have any meaningful democratic protections. A pandemic coup. https://t.co/2bLoUQ01Qq
— Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) March 25, 2020
If the Senate passes the stimulus package Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to try to pass the legislation by unanimous consent given that most House lawmakers are out of town and not eager to return to Capitol Hill amid the coronavirus outbreak.
If just one House member objects, the Post reported that “the most likely scenario would be a day-long vote where members would be encouraged to spread out their trips to the floor and not congregate as the vote is taken.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) voiced concerns about the Senate legislation in an interview Tuesday night with MSNBC‘s Chris Hayes.
“If we do not get this right,” said Ocasio-Cortez, “we risk small businesses across the country shutting down, and big businesses experiencing a total pay day with lack of accountability, further consolidating our economy. And that will create a generational issue.”
“We really need to make sure that we get this right to prevent the worst possible outcome,” Ocasio-Cortez added.
Minnesota gov. warns of ‘skyrocket’ deaths after testing failures: ‘It’s too late to flatten the curve’
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said on Wednesday that his state is trying to prevent deaths from surging due to the federal government's initial failures in testing for COVID-19.
At a briefing on Minnesota's coronavirus response efforts, Walz explained why it is "too late to flatten the curve," referring to the steep increase infections.
"The objective of everything we're doing here is -- it's too late to flatten the curve," the governor said. "The testing regiment was not in place soon enough for us to be able to do that."
"So what our objective is now is to move the infection rate out, slow it down and buy time," he continued, pointing to the need for Hospital resources. "If we get to a situation, which we've seen in certain parts of the world -- and the place we cannot get to is when someone can't get that ICU care, we see the death rates skyrocket."
Unprecedented surge in US unemployment claims cause state government servers to crash
Deal reached in the Senate, says Chuck Schumer, contains "unemployment insurance on steroids" to help with the crisis.
A drastic spike in unemployment across the U.S. is causing state servers to crash as an unprecedented number of Americansfile claims due to the economic slowdown from the coronavirus outbreak spreading nationwide.
The surge in filings comes even as a bipartisan agreement in the U.S. Senate overnight seeks to provide a significant boost in unemployment benefits to help stem the financial pain of millions who now find themselves out of work.
Breaking Banner
Virginia gov slams Liberty University for reopening campus during pandemic
At a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) sharply criticized Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Liberty University for reopening their campus in defiance of state and local officials, despite the novel coronavirus still posing a threat to their students and faculty.
"I have heard the press reports that Liberty University is inviting and welcoming students back to their campus in Lynchburg," said Northam. "We have heard too many mixed messages around the country about COVID-19, and this is yet another example. Our message has been clear and it will continue to be clear: Stay home unless you have to leave for essential reasons. We appreciate our colleges and universities making accommodation for students with special cases, but that is very different from inviting students to leave their homes and come back to campus."