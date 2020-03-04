The stock market went up — but Trump will be furious about why: CNN’s Jim Acosta

On Wednesday, markets rallied after a series of disastrous drops — a rare bit of good news for an economy being ravaged by the threat of coronavirus.

But as CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta noted on “The Situation Room,” President Donald Trump may not have much cause to cheer this particular boost to the stock market.

“We should note that the financial markets did recover today after another steep drop yesterday, the Dow was up more than 1,100 points,” said Acosta. “The experts on Wall Street, though, are chalking that up to Joe Biden’s big night on Super Tuesday. That headline will not sit well with the president.”

Watch below: