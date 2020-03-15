Quantcast
The UK puts people over 70 on ‘wartime’ lockdown for four months

Published

1 min ago

on

It was revealed Sunday that the U.K. government has decided to put all people over 70 under full quarantine to protect them from the deadly coronavirus.

Business Insider cited the UK describing it as a “wartime” maneuver.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday said in an interview on ITV that it was part of the action plan.

“People aged over 70 in Britain will be asked to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for up to 4 months under a radical new plan to prevent them from catching the coronavirus,” said the report.

“And we will be setting it out with more detail when it is the right time to do so because we absolutely appreciate that it is a very big ask of the elderly and the vulnerable, and it’s for their own self-protection,” said Hancock.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
CNN trolls Trump press conference with coronavirus infections — while he claims ‘we have tremendous control’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that everything was fine, and people should "relax" as he spoke to the nation Sunday afternoon from the press briefing room.

"It's a very contagious virus. Something we have tremendous control of," Trump said.

According to John's Hopkins coronavirus spread map, the United States has passed 3,200 people. It has been 46 days since the first person in the United States was found to have the virus.

Trump began his press conference with a long discussion about how he was able to get the Federal Reserve to drop the interest rate down to nearly zero. He bragged about the things he's managed to get immediately from the Fed over the past 48 hours instead of over several stages.

Trump tells people to buy less stuff amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Take it easy. Just relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass.’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

During his press conference Sunday, Trump attacked the media for giving false information about the Google coronavirus website that Trump said would be available Sunday evening. It likely won't be ready in time and many of the claims Trump made were inaccurate.

"Take it easy. Just relax," Trump said, noting that Walmart said people are buying more things than they do at Christmas. "Relax. We're doing great. It all will pass."

He told people to stop panic-buying amid the crisis. He said that store CEOs are telling him to relay to people that there will not be a food shortage so they shouldn't buy absurd amounts of food out of anxiety.

New York City and other county schools to close amid coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that New York City schools would close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will be closing schools in New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester Country. That’s all of downstate NY," said Cuomo in a briefing, according to the New York Daily News.

There has been a concern about schools closing because it means many children don't have access to a nutritious meal outside of schools. House Democrats pressed for the coronavirus bill to contain funding to help deliver meals to those children at home despite the quarantine. The bill passed the House but hasn't passed the Senate, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took a three-day weekend amid the crisis.

