The Vatican forgives sins of those stricken by virus
The Catholic Church on Friday granted forgiveness — under certain conditions — for the sins of the faithful struck by the novel coronavirus.
A decree published by the Vatican also covers healthcare workers and those who pray for their well-being. Relatives who care for their sick family members may also be forgiven.
The conditions include the sick saying a certain number of prayers or following important celebrations from a distance.
Those who pray for the caregivers’ well-being must also read the Bible “for at least half an hour”.
The decree was issued one day after Italy overtook China for the most number of deaths from the new illness.
The pandemic has killed more than 3,400 people in the Mediterranean country.
Vatican City itself has confirmed one infection.
Pope Francis was reported to have been tested for the virus as a precaution after coming down with a cold last month.
The Vatican has never confirmed or denied the report but has stressed repeatedly that the 83-year-old pontiff does not have COVID-19.
Photo: Woman Praying in Catholic Church AFP / Ishara S. KODIKARA
‘Swamp crook’ Richard Burr torn to pieces over ‘weak as hell’ excuse for insider trading scandal
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Friday finally responded to news that he dumped up to $1.6 million worth of stocks right after he received intelligence briefings on the coronavirus pandemic this past February.
Burr, who is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that he didn't dump his stock holdings because of information he'd received on the pandemic, but rather because of coverage of the pandemic that he watched on television.
"Specifically, I closely followed CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time," Burr claimed.
The senator did acknowledge that his rapid selloff looked bad, however, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to "open a complete review of the matter."
White House ‘quarreling’ with Pentagon over troop moves and protections during pandemic crisis: report
According to a report from Politico, Pentagon officials have been battling behind the scenes with members of the White House over how the military is protecting servicemembers during the pandemic crisis -- with aides to President Donald Trump worried drastic measures would give the appearance they don't have control of the situation.
According to the report by Politico's Laura Seligman, "The Pentagon and the White House, in the weeks leading up to the president’s national emergency declaration on Friday, quarreled over the response to the coronavirus outbreak that was sweeping the country," with the reporter adding, "Defense Department leaders urged measures such as restricting troop travel in order to contain the virus. But other administration officials pushed back, arguing against any 'rash' steps that could have political ramifications and economic impact."
‘The deadly incompetence of Republican governance is a feature, not a bug’: Columnist warns GOP leads to ‘disaster’
A noted New York Times columnist says now is actually the right time for partisan recriminations, given that the Republican Party has led the U.S. to disaster after disaster.
"It’s tempting to say that now is not the time for partisan recrimination," writes Jamelle Bouie in "Don’t Let Trump Off the Hook."
"But this is the second consecutive Republican administration to lead the United States to disaster. The difference is that it took George W. Bush most of his two terms to bring the country to the brink of economic collapse — Trump has done it in less than four years. He’s even hit some of the same milestones; Bush let Hurricane Katrina drown New Orleans, Trump let Hurricane Maria destroy Puerto Rico."