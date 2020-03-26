Quantcast
Connect with us

The View hammers Gingrich for agreeing with GOP claim nurses will abandon work to get unemployment checks

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin blasted the myth that nurses won’t want to work to help with the coronavirus crisis if the stimulus bill increases the unemployment benefits.

It was revealed Thursday that there have been more than 3 million unemployment claims even before the stimulus bill had passed. Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, so the idea that people will want to be unemployed isn’t holding up to the evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg called it outright “insulting” to assume that nurses would rather sit at home than fulfill their chosen profession and help people. But Newt Gingrich agreed with the claim.

“Sure. As a practical matter, you have to — as I understand it — there’s one part of this where you can actually make more money not working,” said Gingrich. “That’s not a very good incentive.”

“That’s so disrespectful,” Goldberg said.

“I think when you have a problem on the scale, you’re going to have some things that aren’t quite right and you might be able to go back and fix later,” Gingrich rambled on. “They did the right thing to pass it. They did the right thing to pass it 96 to 0. get it to the president. I hope he’ll sign it tomorrow night or Saturday morning because the country needs to have a feeling that we are as a country can move and we can get things done. This is the third bill in a row they have passed now in three or four weeks which is a good sign. I think we have to take a deep breath, evaluate all this.”

“Lindsey Graham should be ashamed of himself,” said Goldberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just seems to me the suggestion that nurses who are on the front line are not going to work and sacrifice the way that they have because they’re going to be making a few hundred dollars more is ludicrous, but that’s just my opinion,” said Hostin.

“It’s insulting! Lindsey Graham should be ashamed of himself to say something like that in the middle of all of this,” Goldberg agreed.

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Messages reveal US Army considering drastic coronavirus measures after mitigation proves ‘insufficient’

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

U.S. Army officials are divided over whether they should pause normal activities to halt the spread of coronavirus within their ranks.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, the Army’s top-ranking officer, took part in a video teleconference Monday, a day after the Pentagon announced the first troop death from COVID-19, and senior leaders debated whether to continue with military exercises and mass troop formations, reported Task & Purpose.

The Army's intelligence estimates show efforts to stop the highly contagious pandemic have failed, and some top commanders have called for a halt to all nonessential training to limit further exposure.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Urban Outfitters exec orders employees to work — because customers with coronavirus pose ‘very low risk’

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Urban Outfitters employees are being forced to come into work in Philadelphia while their superiors claim anyone testing positive for the coronavirus isn't really a risk to the staff, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.

One staffer got a returned item package from someone who said they had the virus. It had a note on it reading, “I’d typically take to store, but we have come in contact with virus and are taking zero risks of spreading." The staffer was scared to touch the package, but his boss ordered him to.

This week, staff got a note in the headquarters in Philadelphia, “Unfortunately, we have had our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee from the Navy Yard” campus, said the email. Employees have been forced to work whether they're afraid or not.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Democrats urged to remove ‘insidious attack’ on Social Security hidden within senate coronavirus bill

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

"The only way to escape this trap is to avoid stepping into it in the first place. That's why the House must remove the cut to Social Security's dedicated funding before this bill passes."

Progressives are demanding that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives prioritize removing a little-noticed provision in the massive Senate-passed coronavirus stimulus bill that would allow employers to stop paying into Social Security for at least the rest of the year—potentially threatening the program's long-term financial health.

"If Trump and Republicans retain power after November's elections, they will make sure that corporations never repay Social Security."—Michael Phelan, Social Security Works

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image