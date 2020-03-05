Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Joy Behar unloads on Trump’s coronavirus misinformation: He’s as qualified as ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Published

1 min ago

on

“The View” co-hosts agreed that the last person to listen to on the coronavirus is President Donald Trump.

In a discussion Thursday, Joy Behar exclaimed, “don’t listen to Trump! Don’t listen to him!”

She cited his Fox News appearance Wednesday where he acted like it was fine for people to go to work with the coronavirus if it wasn’t that bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, don’t listen to him!” she said, noting that even Democrats are complimenting Vice President Mike Pence for finally getting something right as test kits are finally being distributed.

“Listen, I’m the perfect person to tell you why that’s not a good idea,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “I put off going to the doctor for months last year, months, and I ended up with double pneumonia and sepsis in both of my lungs. So, if you don’t feel good, pay attention to that because if you don’t, it can kill you. It almost killed me. no joke. If you don’t feel good, take care of yourself.”

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that one group of people who generally notices you’re sick is your co-workers because they don’t want to get sick when people come in and are ill.

They all agreed that the zombie television shows and movies like “Contagion” are causing increased panic. Yang suggested the White House simply bring Matt Damon out to do briefings in the future.

Watch the discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why are people stockpiling toilet paper? We asked four experts

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, anxiety is rising in Australia. Shoppers fearful of quarantine measures have been stocking up on supplies to last out a week or two of isolation.

Recent days have seen reports of shortages of hand sanitiser and warnings that batteries and other electronic items could be next. However, the surge in demand for one particular commodity has seen supermarket shelves stripped bare: toilet paper.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tendency toward making up BS numbers for things he knows nothing about is actually becoming dangerous: op-ed

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has told over 16,000 lies as president, according to the on-going count from the Washington Post. While some lies are flippant and meaningless, they're entering dangerous territory.

Reporter Phil Bump wrote for the Post Thursday that the imaginary world Trump lives in is obviously a hell of a lot better than the rest of us. But a president that ignores reality is of greater danger to those of us forced to face the real world.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Maybe Pence can pray them into existence’: Trump slammed with mockery after breaking promise on coronavirus test rollout

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

According to a report from Bloomberg this Thursday, senators say the Trump administration won't be able to meet its goal of having a million coronavirus tests available by the end of the week.

“There won’t be a million people to get a test by the end of the week,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said. “It’s way smaller than that. And still, at this point, it’s still through public health departments.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out