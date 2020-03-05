The View’s Joy Behar unloads on Trump’s coronavirus misinformation: He’s as qualified as ‘Housewives of Beverly Hills’

“The View” co-hosts agreed that the last person to listen to on the coronavirus is President Donald Trump.

In a discussion Thursday, Joy Behar exclaimed, “don’t listen to Trump! Don’t listen to him!”

She cited his Fox News appearance Wednesday where he acted like it was fine for people to go to work with the coronavirus if it wasn’t that bad.

“I mean, don’t listen to him!” she said, noting that even Democrats are complimenting Vice President Mike Pence for finally getting something right as test kits are finally being distributed.

“Listen, I’m the perfect person to tell you why that’s not a good idea,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “I put off going to the doctor for months last year, months, and I ended up with double pneumonia and sepsis in both of my lungs. So, if you don’t feel good, pay attention to that because if you don’t, it can kill you. It almost killed me. no joke. If you don’t feel good, take care of yourself.”

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang said that one group of people who generally notices you’re sick is your co-workers because they don’t want to get sick when people come in and are ill.

They all agreed that the zombie television shows and movies like “Contagion” are causing increased panic. Yang suggested the White House simply bring Matt Damon out to do briefings in the future.

Watch the discussion below: