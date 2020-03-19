The View’s Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain clash over whether Trump should be a ‘wartime president’

It’s day 50 since the first person in the U.S. was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but it has only been recently that President Donald Trump took it seriously.

“The View” co-hosts Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and guest-host Sara Haines differed on whether President Donald Trump should be allowed to consider himself a wartime president.

There are different reports about what sparked the change in the president. One story is that it’s only with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s intervention that Trump began to finally take the crisis seriously. Another report said that it was Neil Ferguson’s report predicting 2.2 million deaths that woke Trump up.

His top aides are now helping him understand the seriousness by telling him he’s a “wartime president” and framing this as being like his World War II moment.

Both Haines and McCain agreed that they don’t care if they have to call Trump the Queen of Sheba if it means he will take the crisis seriously. Hostin, however, was annoyed.

“I feel like recently you have the Senate passing this bill, the relief bill, the stimulus bill,” Hostin began. “I think people are now at a point where they’re realizing the severity of the situation, but I’m very uncomfortable with this president saying he’s a wartime president because in my view, last week he said he wouldn’t take any responsibility for the significant delay in the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities, and you have a president who is notorious for being a draft dodger when it came to Vietnam and, you know, getting these bone spur deferments, and to sort of reframe his legacy when it comes to the coronavirus response as a wartime president, I’m very uncomfortable with because wartime presidents take responsibility for their failures and he has been unwilling to do that.”

McCain argued it isn’t the time and we’re still struggling under Trump’s failed leadership.

