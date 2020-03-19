Quantcast
The View’s Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain clash over whether Trump should be a ‘wartime president’

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s day 50 since the first person in the U.S. was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but it has only been recently that President Donald Trump took it seriously.

“The View” co-hosts Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and guest-host Sara Haines differed on whether President Donald Trump should be allowed to consider himself a wartime president.

There are different reports about what sparked the change in the president. One story is that it’s only with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s intervention that Trump began to finally take the crisis seriously. Another report said that it was Neil Ferguson’s report predicting 2.2 million deaths that woke Trump up.

His top aides are now helping him understand the seriousness by telling him he’s a “wartime president” and framing this as being like his World War II moment.

Both Haines and McCain agreed that they don’t care if they have to call Trump the Queen of Sheba if it means he will take the crisis seriously. Hostin, however, was annoyed.

“I feel like recently you have the Senate passing this bill, the relief bill, the stimulus bill,” Hostin began. “I think people are now at a point where they’re realizing the severity of the situation, but I’m very uncomfortable with this president saying he’s a wartime president because in my view, last week he said he wouldn’t take any responsibility for the significant delay in the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities, and you have a president who is notorious for being a draft dodger when it came to Vietnam and, you know, getting these bone spur deferments, and to sort of reframe his legacy when it comes to the coronavirus response as a wartime president, I’m very uncomfortable with because wartime presidents take responsibility for their failures and he has been unwilling to do that.”

McCain argued it isn’t the time and we’re still struggling under Trump’s failed leadership.

Watch the vid below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump says officials looking at malaria drug Chloroquine for coronavirus treatment: ‘We know it’s not going to kill anybody’

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that scientists are looking at a malaria drug called chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

"Some people are looking at chloroquine -- or some people would add "hydroxy" -- hydroxychloroquine. Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine," the president announced during a press conference. "This is a common malaria drug, it's also a drug used for strong arthritis, somebody has pretty serious arthritis, also uses this in a somewhat different form. But it is known as a malaria drug and it's been around for a long time and it's very powerful."

Breaking Banner

Turmoil across the US as officials struggle with the ‘logistical nightmare’ of coronavirus testing

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to claim new victims across the country, testing efforts by state and local governments have been quickly overwhelmed thanks to equipment shortages and behind-schedule timelines. After a chaotic rollout of testing sites, some states and counties are taking a step back and only testing the most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal reports.

When the coronavirus first hit, tests were initially sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which botched the rollout. Hoping to speed up the process, the federal government allowed states and private companies to conduct the tests themselves. But a litany of problems slowed that process as well, making the volume of people trying to get tested "a logistical nightmare."

Breaking Banner

Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.

"I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place."

"China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it," he said.

Watch the video below from CNN.

