Quantcast
Connect with us

The window for containing the coronavirus has passed in some parts of the US: CDC

Published

28 mins ago

on

We’re past the point of no return on the coronavirus in some areas of the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control, tweeted Bloomberg News editor David S. Joachim.

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 has spread quickly and doctors are only recently able to begin mass testing using at least two large labs in the US. The CDC initially passed out flawed test kits and the second round of test kits had half that were contaminated.

People are finally being tested, but in the briefing to Congress today, the CDC confessed that the window for containing the virus has already passed.

“You’re not containing people; it’s facilities,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“New York became one of the first states to try to limit the movement of large groups of people to staunch the spread of the disease in a suburb of New York City. The annual New York auto show will be pushed back to August from April,” Bloomberg News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The window for containing the coronavirus has passed in some parts of the US: CDC

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

We're passed the point of no return on the coronavirus in some areas of the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control, tweeted Bloomberg News editor David S. Joachim.

https://twitter.com/davidjoachim/status/1237410702207389697

COVID-19 has spread quickly and doctors are only recently able to begin mass testing using at least two large labs in the US. The CDC initially passed out flawed test kits and the second round of test kits had half that were contaminated.

People are finally being tested, but in the briefing to Congress today, the CDC confessed that the window for containing the virus has already passed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nicolle Wallace cracks up laughing at Donald Trump Jr. desperately trying to get his own ‘mud wrestling match’ debate

Published

54 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and her Tuesday political panel cracked up laughing at the idea that Donald Trump Jr. is desperately trying to be relevant in the 2020 presidential race.

Sunday, Axios for HBO did an interview with the eldest Trump son, saying that he was challenging Hunter Biden to a debate over which one is the bigger grifter. Neither man is running for public office, though Trump Jr. has indicated he would like to run.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida man spent night in Walmart park lot after potentially infecting the leader of the free world with coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Days after wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House of Representatives to mock concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has continued to stay in the news about the incident.

Following his gas mask stunt, one of his constituents died from the virus. Then, Gaetz potentially infected President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, after he was in contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.

Continue Reading
 
 