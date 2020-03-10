The window for containing the coronavirus has passed in some parts of the US: CDC

We’re past the point of no return on the coronavirus in some areas of the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control, tweeted Bloomberg News editor David S. Joachim.

UPDATE: The window for containing the coronavirus has passed in some parts of the U.S., @CDCDirector told Congresshttps://t.co/2BAW1YxTl2 @DanielPFlatley @business pic.twitter.com/xicWySx69f — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 10, 2020

COVID-19 has spread quickly and doctors are only recently able to begin mass testing using at least two large labs in the US. The CDC initially passed out flawed test kits and the second round of test kits had half that were contaminated.

People are finally being tested, but in the briefing to Congress today, the CDC confessed that the window for containing the virus has already passed.

“You’re not containing people; it’s facilities,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“New York became one of the first states to try to limit the movement of large groups of people to staunch the spread of the disease in a suburb of New York City. The annual New York auto show will be pushed back to August from April,” Bloomberg News reported.

