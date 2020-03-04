There are actually two coronaviruses — which will make developing a vaccine harder: report
While researchers are already hard at work on developing a coronavirus vaccine, experts say it is unlikely to be ready for at least a year.
One of the reasons for that might be that it turns out, technically, there are two strains of coronavirus — and people can be infected with either, or even both simultaneously.
That’s according to a new study reported by The Telegraph.
“Researchers at Peking University’s School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai, discovered the virus has evolved into two major lineages — dubbed ‘L’ and ‘S’ types,” stated the report. “The older ‘S-type’ appears to be milder and less infectious, while the ‘L-type’ which emerged later, spreads quickly and currently accounts for around 70 per cent [sic] of cases.”
“Genetic analysis of a man in the US who tested positive on January 21, also showed it is possible to be infected with both types,” continued the report.
Accounting for different strains of the same illness is one of the reasons seasonal flu vaccines are so difficult to formulate, and why they so often fail to work. But the stakes are even higher for coronavirus.
CNN
The stock market went up — but Trump will be furious about why: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Wednesday, markets rallied after a series of disastrous drops — a rare bit of good news for an economy being ravaged by the threat of coronavirus.
But as CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta noted on "The Situation Room," President Donald Trump may not have much cause to cheer this particular boost to the stock market.
"We should note that the financial markets did recover today after another steep drop yesterday, the Dow was up more than 1,100 points," said Acosta. "The experts on Wall Street, though, are chalking that up to Joe Biden's big night on Super Tuesday. That headline will not sit well with the president."
CNN
‘Joe Biden just went from a joke to a juggernaut’: CNN commentator
CNN commentator Van Jones just gave former Vice President Joe Biden props for coming back from the brink of political death.
In a CNN panel discussion late on Super Tuesday, the group was flabbergasted by the surge Biden was seeing on election night.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said that a week ago Biden looked dead.
"Then the issue, 'Can he win any states?' Then he could win some of the southern states, the idea that he's won Minnesota, Massachusetts with no money, I cannot stress this point. No staff really, no money, in Virginia, not a single television ad was purchased by the Bidens," he said.
CNN
David Axelrod clashes with Sanders surrogate for slamming Obama: ‘Do you think that’s a winning strategy?’
CNN correspondent David Axelrod clashed with Dr. Abdul El-Sayeed, a surrogate for Bernie Sanders, over the economic record of the Obama administration.
"It's really worth us asking a question about whether or not there's trust in the traditional Democratic establishment to solve our problems," El-Sayeed explained during CNN's Super Tuesday coverage. "And that's been Bernie's point."
The Sanders surrogate argued that former Vice President Joe Biden is an "establishment" candidate.
"And that establishment left a lot of people behind," El-Sayeed continued. "And then we ask them to vote for that again? I'm just really worried that's not going to get us there. And you're seeing the circling of the wagons around that one candidate."