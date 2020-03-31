‘There will be a day of reckoning’ for those trying to price-gouge doctors and nurses: New Jersey governor

On CNN Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) had a stern warning for anyone trying to gouge doctors and nurses for essential medical equipment.

“I’m not looking to point fingers, but in terms of trying to fix stuff that’s not working, Governor Cuomo today talked about states competing against each other, essentially bidding and being played off against each other by these companies with supplies, and then even FEMA coming in and outbidding states,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “Is that a problem for New Jersey as well in terms of getting supplies? And how do you fix that?”

“Listen, it’s a challenge for all of us,” said Murphy. “We’ve gotten some slugs out of the federal strategic stockpile. God knows we need more. All of us are out there turning over every stone, bidding for every piece of equipment, every piece of personal protective equipment. Ventilators we can find. But I will tell you this. There will be a day of reckoning for anybody out there who is trying to take advantage of this situation from a profiteering or price-gouging standpoint. Those folks will be held accountable in the strongest terms.”

