‘There will be a day of reckoning’ for those trying to price-gouge doctors and nurses: New Jersey governor

Published

2 hours ago

on

On CNN Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) had a stern warning for anyone trying to gouge doctors and nurses for essential medical equipment.

“I’m not looking to point fingers, but in terms of trying to fix stuff that’s not working, Governor Cuomo today talked about states competing against each other, essentially bidding and being played off against each other by these companies with supplies, and then even FEMA coming in and outbidding states,” said anchor Anderson Cooper. “Is that a problem for New Jersey as well in terms of getting supplies? And how do you fix that?”

“Listen, it’s a challenge for all of us,” said Murphy. “We’ve gotten some slugs out of the federal strategic stockpile. God knows we need more. All of us are out there turning over every stone, bidding for every piece of equipment, every piece of personal protective equipment. Ventilators we can find. But I will tell you this. There will be a day of reckoning for anybody out there who is trying to take advantage of this situation from a profiteering or price-gouging standpoint. Those folks will be held accountable in the strongest terms.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Surfers are at elevated risk for coronavirus: expert

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a virus scientist at the University of California, San Diego is warning that surfers are at elevated risk for contracting the novel coronavirus.

According to Blake Montgomery: "Kim Prather, who researches how the ocean sprays bacteria and viruses into the air, told the paper that ocean breezes may carry the drops of saliva and other fluids far: 'Surfers are saying that they’re safe if they stay six feet away from other people, but that’s only true if the air isn’t moving ... Most of the time, there’s wind or a breeze at the coast. Tiny drops of virus can float in the air and get blown around.'"

Mitch McConnell just accidentally admitted Trump’s coronavirus response is a failure: Kentucky columnist

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for the Louisville Courier-Journal, columnist Joseph Gerth unpacked the implications of the latest defense of President Donald Trump by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and how it is actually damning for the president.

"U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made a stunning admission Tuesday when he went on the "Hugh Hewitt Show" and acknowledged that President Donald Trump has botched the federal government's response to the coronavirus," wrote Gerth. Oh, he didn't come right out and say, "Trump has screwed this up." Oh heaven's no. He's much too wily for that. But here's what he said in explaining how Trump responded in the early days of the pandemic: 'It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment.'"

A new DOJ report blows a huge hole in Trump’s FBI conspiracy theories — and exposes a much bigger scandal

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Though they’ve since been swept away by other, more pressing news, President Donald Trump’s attack on the FBI and Justice Department have previously commanded national attention.

But a little-noticed memorandum from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released on Tuesday blew yet another major hole in one of the central conspiracy theories Trump and his fans have used to bludgeon the FBI. At the same time, it revealed a much more disturbing state of affairs than was previously known at the bureau and should, if properly understood by lawmakers and the public, prompt urgent calls for reform.

