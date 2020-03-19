Quantcast
Connect with us

These are the 51 GOP senators who just voted against expanding paid sick leave to protect Americans amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

Republican senators on Wednesday teamed up to kill an amendment introduced by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray that would have expanded paid sick leave to millions of U.S. workers left out of a bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

Every Republican present for the vote, 51 in total, voted against the amendment while every Senate Democrat voted in favor.

Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) were the only senators who did not vote on the amendment, which would have guaranteed two weeks of paid sick leave as well as 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to all U.S. employees and independent contractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Fifty one] Republican senators just voted against an amendment… that would have expanded paid leave to millions of Americans left out of the package,” tweeted progressive advocacy group Indivisible. “Let that sink in.”

“If one of these Republicans (or two!) is your senator,” the group added, “call their office right now and tell them you saw their vote and you won’t forget that they voted against the Murray amendment to expand paid sick leave to millions of Americans: 1-855-980-2355.”

The Republicans who voted against Murray’s amendment are listed below:

The full coronavirus relief package, formally known as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, easily passed the Senate Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 90-8, and President Donald Trump subsequently signed the measure into law.

ADVERTISEMENT

While calling it an urgently needed first step, progressives criticized the legislation as woefully inadequate given that it only provides paid sick leave to about 20% of the U.S. private sector workforce while excluding workers at companies with more than 500 employees.

In a speech on the Senate floor ahead of Wednesday’s vote, Murray pitched her amendment as a “commonsense step” that would be good for both workers and small businesses. The amendment was a modified version of the PAID Leave Act, which Murray introduced Tuesday alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.).

“It’s the right thing to do for our economy and for public health—and we should get it done as soon as possible,” Murray said. “If we don’t do this, if we let this opportunity slip by, we are sending a message to scared people across the country that we still are not willing to acknowledge the scope of the tragedy we are seeing unfold.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump had a game plan to destroy Joe Biden in the general election — but coronavirus has ruined it: analysis

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico's Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump's campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.

"President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary," they wrote. "Then the novel coronavirus arrived."

"With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president," they continued. "The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. "The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Governors are asking Trump for billions as state tax dollars dry up from coronavirus-wracked economies

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As businesses shutter and workers lose income, state dollars are drying up and governors are finding themselves in an increasingly dire situation. Both Democratic and Republicans state governors are reaching out to President Trump and Congress, asking them to expedite billions in relief aid, simply due to the fact that no one knows how the pandemic will play out -- an uncertainty that's thrown previous state budget projections into chaos.

POLITICO took a look at the financial situations of several major states and the economic impact varies across the board.

In Florida, which usually plans its budget around things such as hurricanes, coronavirus has expert guessing. "The full picture of the coronavirus impact in Florida might not come into focus for some time," writes POLITICO's Kevin Yamamura. "Lawmakers decided on $300 million in added reserves before Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal closed theme parks in Orlando and cities including Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach closed beaches that were packed with spring break revelers."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Vulnerable Americans’ won’t be going ‘back to normal quickly’ in the age of coronavirus: MIT Technology Review editor

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Many proponents of aggressive social distancing are hoping that if Americans hunker down now and avoid unnecessary contact with others, the United States might be able to return to some degree of normal in a few months. But journalist Gideon Lichfield, in an article for MIT Technology Review, argues that such assertions are wishful thinking. As Lichfield sees it, the coronavirus pandemic has created a fundamental sea change in the U.S. — and everything from business to recreation could be affected not temporarily, but permanently.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image