These shocking numbers show how far COVID-19 spread in America during the month of March

As the month of March comes to a close, journalists reflected on the dramatic spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

According to CNN, there was one death from coronavirus on the first of March. NBC News had recorded two deaths.

By the end of the month, more people had died from coronavirus than were killed on 9/11.

Here are some of the numbers noted on the last day of March:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported US coronavirus cases and deaths via @CNN: Beginning of March: 71 cases, 1 death End of March: 185,469 cases, 3,835 deaths — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 1, 2020

Total U.S. Coronavirus Cases:

March 1 – 89 cases

March 31 – 186,258 cases as of 10PM ET Total U.S. Coronavirus Deaths:

March 1 – 2 deaths

March 31 – 3,816 deaths as of 10PM ET Source: NBC News — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 1, 2020

US coronavirus deaths: 3/1 2

3/2 6

3/3 9

3/4 11

3/5 12

3/6 17

3/7 19

3/8 21

3/9 26

3/10 31

3/11 38

3/12 41

3/13 49

3/14 58

3/15 65

3/16 87

3/17 111

3/18 149

3/19 195

3/20 263

3/21 323

3/22 413

3/23 541

3/24 704

3/25 938

3/26 1195

3/27 1588

3/28 2043

3/29 2419

3/30 3004

Now 3835 — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 1, 2020