These shocking numbers show how far COVID-19 spread in America during the month of March
As the month of March comes to a close, journalists reflected on the dramatic spread of COVID-19 in the United States.
According to CNN, there was one death from coronavirus on the first of March. NBC News had recorded two deaths.
By the end of the month, more people had died from coronavirus than were killed on 9/11.
Here are some of the numbers noted on the last day of March:
Reported US coronavirus cases and deaths via @CNN:
Beginning of March: 71 cases, 1 death
End of March: 185,469 cases, 3,835 deaths
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 1, 2020
Total U.S. Coronavirus Cases:
March 1 – 89 cases
March 31 – 186,258 cases as of 10PM ET
Total U.S. Coronavirus Deaths:
March 1 – 2 deaths
March 31 – 3,816 deaths as of 10PM ET
Source: NBC News
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) April 1, 2020
US coronavirus deaths:
3/1 2
3/2 6
3/3 9
3/4 11
3/5 12
3/6 17
3/7 19
3/8 21
3/9 26
3/10 31
3/11 38
3/12 41
3/13 49
3/14 58
3/15 65
3/16 87
3/17 111
3/18 149
3/19 195
3/20 263
3/21 323
3/22 413
3/23 541
3/24 704
3/25 938
3/26 1195
3/27 1588
3/28 2043
3/29 2419
3/30 3004
Now 3835
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) April 1, 2020