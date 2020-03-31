Quantcast
These shocking numbers show how far COVID-19 spread in America during the month of March

4 mins ago

As the month of March comes to a close, journalists reflected on the dramatic spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

According to CNN, there was one death from coronavirus on the first of March. NBC News had recorded two deaths.

By the end of the month, more people had died from coronavirus than were killed on 9/11.

Here are some of the numbers noted on the last day of March:

