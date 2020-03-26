‘They are human beings’: Fox News host hammers ‘dumb ass’ Steve Mnuchin for downplaying unemployment

Fox News host Neil Cavuto lashed out at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday after he suggested on CNBC that unemployment numbers are “not relevant” during a pandemic.

“Mr. Secretary, they are relevant,” Cavuto implored Mnuchin on his Fox Business program. “Those are 3.25 million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you might look at them as aberration,” he continued. “But they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs!”

Cavuto added: “Tone is everything. That’s a very dismissive, condescending — just a dumb ass tone.”

Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino agreed that Mnuchin’s statement was “horrible.”

“You’ve got to choose your words very carefully,” Cavuto remarked. “They are human beings who are desperately looking for something.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business.