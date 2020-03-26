‘They are human beings’: Fox News host hammers ‘dumb ass’ Steve Mnuchin for downplaying unemployment
Fox News host Neil Cavuto lashed out at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday after he suggested on CNBC that unemployment numbers are “not relevant” during a pandemic.
“Mr. Secretary, they are relevant,” Cavuto implored Mnuchin on his Fox Business program. “Those are 3.25 million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore.”
“And you might look at them as aberration,” he continued. “But they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs!”
Cavuto added: “Tone is everything. That’s a very dismissive, condescending — just a dumb ass tone.”
Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino agreed that Mnuchin’s statement was “horrible.”
“You’ve got to choose your words very carefully,” Cavuto remarked. “They are human beings who are desperately looking for something.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway and calls her out for political attacks during pandemic
During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed with host Harris Faulkner the latest numbers surrounding the ongoing and growing coronavirus pandemic. At one point during the interview, she took a moment to attack the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.
"I do think it's very disappointing that the mayor of New York City himself was riding the subway on March 5 and telling people to go out on the town -- " Conway said before being interrupted by Faulkner.
"Kellyanne, I'm gonna stop you on the politics," Faulkner said.
"Well, it's not politics," Conway fired back. "It's that we have a very dire situation in New York City. That is not politics. I think it was politics to say go out on the town -- "
Trump economist Peter Navarro goes down in flames when CNN host demands answers about the lack of ventilators
CNN's Brianna Keilar lost it with President Donald Trump's top economist Peter Navarro during an interview Thursday.
The two were discussing the lack of protective equipment available for healthcare professionals on the front lines of fighting to save people suffering from the coronavirus. The president has said that he is leaving it up to governors to find their own masks and ventilators. New York has begged the federal government for some of their surplus supply while other companies ramp up efforts to produce more.
Hollywood awards grapple with virus as Golden Globes relax rules
Hollywood's glitzy film awards are scrambling to deal with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on the industry, with the Golden Globes first to relax their entry rules Thursday.
Most awards shows from the Globes to the Oscars require that movies must be shown in Los Angeles theaters for a minimum period to be considered.
But with even private screening rooms shuttered indefinitely across the entertainment capital -- and much of the world -- that appears to be changing.