'They discriminate': Trump supporters rage at Bojangles restaurant in NC for refusing to serve them

Published

5 mins ago

on

The Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant chain Bojangles was forced to apologize after one of its restaurants locked out supporters of President Trump who attended a rally nearby. According to head of the chain’s communications, the restaurant was likely just overwhelmed by the influx of people after the rally, but he chose to apologize anyway.

“We apologize for anyone who felt they were treated in a way that was disrespectful,” Brian Little told the Charlotte Observer.

But the explanation and apology did nothing to quell the anger of some who took the time to express their displeasure on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

“Refusing service to customers because they support the president is the dumbest, most anti American thing you can possibly do,” wrote Ryan T. “Congratulations on immediately cutting your potential customer base in half.  I will never eat at a Bojangles after hearing this news.  In fact I will also be telling others not to eat here as well.  Good luck making money after this.”

“Ignorant asses,” commented Spencer R. “Locked the door because of the Trump rally during business hours with full employment inside. Stay out of politics and just serve food.”

“Don’t eat here,” declared Erin L. “They discriminate based on beliefs that have no place in customer service.”

The restaurants Facebook page was on the receiving end of some angry reviews as well.

“The nerve of this place to NOT VALUE all customers is a prime example of disloyal service to everyone!” wrote Vickie Angell. “I will NEVER eat here.”

“Food was terrible as well as the service,” wrote Vicki Underwood. “Then I heard they weren’t serving some people last night. Let’s just say I won’t go to ANY BOJANGLES ever again. I’ll also let Nascar know about this also. Hopefully they’ll stop letting them have stands at the races.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
