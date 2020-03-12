‘They know nothing!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer blows up at Trump White House as stock market crashes again

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — and accused them of still not taking this crisis seriously.

As the stock market once again cratered during early trading, Cramer hammered the federal government’s response to the unfolding disaster.

“They know nothing!” Cramer fumed. “They. Know. Nothing. We know more than they do, and that’s not acceptable. I want the federal government to know more than me!”

Cramer also suggested that the government take advantage of low interest rates on its treasury bills to tell the rest of the world that it could borrow as much money as it takes to keep the economy running at a time of global crisis.

