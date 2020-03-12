Quantcast
‘They know nothing!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer blows up at Trump White House as stock market crashes again

4 mins ago

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — and accused them of still not taking this crisis seriously.

As the stock market once again cratered during early trading, Cramer hammered the federal government’s response to the unfolding disaster.

“They know nothing!” Cramer fumed. “They. Know. Nothing. We know more than they do, and that’s not acceptable. I want the federal government to know more than me!”

Cramer also suggested that the government take advantage of low interest rates on its treasury bills to tell the rest of the world that it could borrow as much money as it takes to keep the economy running at a time of global crisis.

Watch the video below.


‘Blinded by greed’: Financial reporter examines Deutsche Bank’s disturbing relationship with Donald Trump

2 mins ago

March 12, 2020

The banking sector in general has received more than its share of scathing critiques since the economic crash of September 2008 and the Great Recession, but no bank has been more controversial in the Trump era than Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In his new book, “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” journalist David Enrich (known for his finance reporting for the New York Times) delves into President Trump’s relationship with Deutsche. And Enrich discusses the book in a Q&A interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel (which means “The Mirror” in German).

How ‘The Seven Missions’ of the ‘Doomsday Couple’ connect them to the larger LDS prophecy subculture

14 mins ago

March 12, 2020

Apocalypticism was once part of the mainstream of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but, as was the case with polygamy a few years prior, Church leaders successfully pushed it to the periphery of the faith in the early twentieth century. In the digital age, a network of authors, visionaries, conferences, and internet communities have forged a unique subculture immersed in prophecy and prepping for imminent disasters.

This is not to say that the average Latter-day Saint doesn’t believe in an approaching second coming—they do—but such beliefs are vaguer and set to occur in a remote future. Through a series of books, the earliest of which gained popularity during the Y2K panic, the LDS prophecy subculture developed its own unique expectations for the end that would become increasingly foreign to that of their fellow Latter-day Saints. Particularly influential titles include Roger K. Young’s As a Thief in the Night (1990), John Pontius’s Visions of Glory: One Man’s Astonishing Account of the Last Days (2012), and Julie Rowe’s A Greater Tomorrow: My Journey Beyond the Veil (2014).

Tour company refuses to refund low-income students $4,000 each after dream trip is cancelled over virus

20 mins ago

March 12, 2020

A group of low-income students in Chicago are out $4,000 each after their trip to Greece was cancelled over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Block Club Chicago reported that students from South Side school had scheduled the trip for spring break in April.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union revealed that EF Tours had refused to refund the students' money.

"How's this for callousness?" the union tweeted. "We got a call from Simeon today. 13 students planned to go to Greece for Spring Break. They all paid $4,000 to @EFtours, a CPS-approved tour company. CPS is wisely grounding the trip due to #coronavirus. BUT THE COMPANY WILL NOT REFUND THE MONEY."

