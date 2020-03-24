‘This chart, holy sh*t’: Analysis shows more workers filed for unemployment last week than any other in US history
A new analysis released Tuesday shows that more U.S. workers filed unemployment claims last week than during any other week in the nation’s history.
An estimated 3.4 million Americans filed such claims for the week ending March 21, according to the findings from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI).
“This will dwarf every other week in history,” wrote EPI’s Aaron Sojourner and Paul Goldsmith-Pinkham, adding, “The true impacts are undoubtedly of larger scale than described here.”
The startling calculation—based on claims in 35 states and Washington, D.C. and extrapolated to the other 15 states—comes as the nation continues to experience a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus—with over 46,000 confirmed as of Tuesday—and as ordinary Americans feel the economic and societal impacts of the crisis, with schools, stores, and work places temporarily shuttered, varying degrees of lockdowns in place, and households and frontline workers still wondering if lawmakers will put their urgent needs above those of corporate America.
A graph accompanying the new EPI analysis, which is based on data from news reports from March 15 to March 21, illustrates the enormous jump in unemployment claims—even if the actual figure ends up being on the analysts’ low-end projection of 3 million claims. At no other point in the timeline shown does the figure even scrape 1 million.
Reaction to the findings was stark:
This chart, holy shit https://t.co/luqjZ4ngsh pic.twitter.com/NeCbcOY1aw
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 24, 2020
Sojourner and Goldsmith-Pinkham, both research associates at EPI, put the projection into the context of the nation’s unemployment rate:
For scale, consider that 3.4 million Americans moving from employment to unemployment would raise the number of the unemployed from 5.7 million to 9.1 million. This alone would raise the unemployment rate by more than half, by 2 percentage points from 3.5% to 5.5%, moving back to 2015 levels in just one week. This spike represents 2.2% of all jobs in the economy. The largest monthly rise in the unemployment rate in American history was plus 1.3 percentage points in October 1949.
Grim as the scenario painted by the analsis is, reality may be even worse. The researchers wrote that the actual tally of claims “could be substantially higher.” Not all unemployed workers are able to file unemployment insurance claims either, and for those that do, they’ll get about half—or less—of their regular income. The end of the coronavirus crisis is also not in the immediate future.
All that points to the need for the federal government to provide states with more aid.
“American working families are paying a large price through no fault of their own,” wrote Sojourner and Goldsmith-Pinkham. “But there is no shortcutting public health to get the American economy back to work. A healthy economy requires public health.”
Breaking Banner
Pence suggestion on how to get people back to work quickly would ‘spread this infection like crazy’: health expert
According to a report from the Daily Beast, a suggestion made by Vice President Mike Pence at a recent White House task force press conference would have a devastating effect on controlling the spread of the coronavirus if you listen to health experts.
On Monday, asked about guidance issued by the CDC aimed at returning workers, Pence told reporters, "We're specifically looking at people that work in critical infrastructure—people in law enforcement, people in critical transportation. The guidance we're looking for unpacking is how the people who may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, if they have no symptoms, [may] be able to return to work [and] wear a mask for a certain period of time.”According to William Haseltine, president of the global health think tank ACCESS Health International, Pence's suggestion would lead to "deadly' consequences.
Breaking Banner
‘We did not screw up’: Trump barks at Fox News host for slamming his ‘perfect’ virus response
President Donald Trump insisted on Tuesday that his government did not "screw up" the preparation for the surge in coronavirus cases.
During a Fox News virtual town hall event, host Bill Hemmer asked the president why the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was slow to ramp up testing for COVID-19.
"A month ago, the CDC had an initial test that failed," Hemmer explained. "At that moment, late February, you said, it's perfect and it wasn't perfect, so what happened there in the early stages in late February?"
Trump, however, said that he was referring to his controversial Ukraine call as "perfect," not the virus -- although he did compare the two.
Breaking Banner
Trump rants about car accidents at Fox coronavirus town hall as he proclaims ‘we have to get back to work’
President Donald Trump compared COVID-19 to the seasonal flu and automobile accidents to justify his decision to order companies back to work next week.
The president has said he wants Americans to return to work after a two-week shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak, although medical experts agree more widespread social distancing is needed to halt the spread of the deadly pandemic.
"Look, we lose thousands -- I brought some numbers here," Trump told Fox News in a town hall interview outside the White House. "We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu, we don't turn the country off -- every year. When I heard the number -- you know, we averaged 37,000 people a year. Can you believe that? This year we are having a bad flu season, but we lose thousands of people a year to the flu -- we never turn the country off."