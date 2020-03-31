‘This is an utter travesty’: Trump slammed for suggesting people without masks wear a scarf
At President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus press briefing, he suggested that people can “wear a scarf” instead of an N-95 mask, and added “there’s certainly no harm.”
The president’s medical misinformation triggered a fury on social media, with commenters blasting his ignorance:
We’re the richest nation in the world and the President of the United States just told us we can use a scarf rather than a mask to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. Many scarves have porous fabric making them useless. They also get easily contaminated and can make us sick.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 31, 2020
“Use a scarf.” This is why you don’t ask him questions.
— john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) March 31, 2020
Well, so much for that somber and serious 40 minutes. Now we’re getting tips on wearing a scarf around your face.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 31, 2020
This is what you do with a scarf. We need masks. pic.twitter.com/NzPHBYHAig
— Hillary Warned Us of Pandemics (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 31, 2020
Did trump literally say that a scarf is a suitable alternative for masks against coronavirus? And I thought Boris was a joke shaking peoples hands with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KW6RCL5Of9
— A (@AMEMVP) March 31, 2020
So does Ivanka have a patent on scarves?
— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) March 31, 2020
Bing bang boom…coulda been worse, wear a scarf #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/xu1BoQwWb3
— Glenn Johnson (@glennlux) March 31, 2020
No lie, Trump just told us to "use a scarf" to cover our faces if we want to go out. This is an utter travesty. #COVID19
— Johnathan S. Perkins (@JohnathanPerk) March 31, 2020