‘This is an utter travesty’: Trump slammed for suggesting people without masks wear a scarf

2 hours ago

At President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus press briefing, he suggested that people can “wear a scarf” instead of an N-95 mask, and added “there’s certainly no harm.”

The president’s medical misinformation triggered a fury on social media, with commenters blasting his ignorance:

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Idahoans react to major earthquake: ‘When do the locusts come?’

20 mins ago

March 31, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Boise, Idaho and surrounding regions were struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake.

Locals and their loved ones reacted to the sudden tremors in real time, posting images of items dislodged in their houses, and confirming that they were unharmed.

An #Earthquake in #Boise. And the world continues to fall apart in #2020 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/kXybSJoqKa

Major earthquake strikes north of Boise in Idaho — measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale

23 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Shortly before 6 p.m. Mountain Time, a large earthquake struck Idaho.

Preliminary estimates put the magnitute 6 on the Richter scale.

#MitchPlease blows up on Twitter after McConnell blamed impeachment for Trump’s coronavirus failures

47 mins ago

March 31, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was the object of scorn and ridicule on Twitter after blaming impeachment for President Donald Trump's failures in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It came up while we were, you know, tied down in the impeachment trial,” McConnell told right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

