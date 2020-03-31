‘This is an utter travesty’: Trump slammed for suggesting people without masks wear a scarf

At President Donald Trump’s latest coronavirus press briefing, he suggested that people can “wear a scarf” instead of an N-95 mask, and added “there’s certainly no harm.”

The president’s medical misinformation triggered a fury on social media, with commenters blasting his ignorance:

We’re the richest nation in the world and the President of the United States just told us we can use a scarf rather than a mask to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. Many scarves have porous fabric making them useless. They also get easily contaminated and can make us sick. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 31, 2020

“Use a scarf.” This is why you don’t ask him questions. — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) March 31, 2020

Well, so much for that somber and serious 40 minutes. Now we’re getting tips on wearing a scarf around your face. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 31, 2020

This is what you do with a scarf. We need masks. pic.twitter.com/NzPHBYHAig — Hillary Warned Us of Pandemics (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 31, 2020

Did trump literally say that a scarf is a suitable alternative for masks against coronavirus? And I thought Boris was a joke shaking peoples hands with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KW6RCL5Of9 — A (@AMEMVP) March 31, 2020

So does Ivanka have a patent on scarves? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) March 31, 2020

Bing bang boom…coulda been worse, wear a scarf #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/xu1BoQwWb3 — Glenn Johnson (@glennlux) March 31, 2020

