‘This is crap’: Right-wingers beat down James O’Keefe over video downplaying virus as ‘just the flu’

Fringe provocateur James O’Keefe got a surprise on Twitter after he posted a video claiming that COVID-19 is “just the flu.”

In a “breaking” video posted on Tuesday, O’Keefe speaks to someone identified as a “Army National Guardsman.”

O’Keefe is seen speaking to the person — who is wearing an N95 mask — through a car window.

The alleged guardsman repeatedly points out that he is not a doctor.

“It’s just the flu?” O’Keefe asks.

“That’s all it is,” the person responds.

“There’s basically telling me it’s just a bad flu,” O’Keefe remarks.

The video did not go over well on Twitter, where O’Keefe was mocked for downplaying the virus.

Read some of the tweets below.

Dangerous James, Dangerous. — Great Pyramid (@GreatErection) March 31, 2020

Yeah because everyone should believe a non medical person instead of the CDC 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Magical Massage (@MassageMagical) March 31, 2020

These gotcha questions are absurd. Do you ever stop to think that he’s down playing it to keep the supposed patient from panicking. I’m not ok with this video. Not at all. — ChloeBelle (@passionatelycr8) March 31, 2020

I like your stuff usually. But I disagree wholeheartedly with this. Hospitals in Sacramento have nurses that are reusing equipment. If the rate of infection went up tenfold then the outcome would look different than this. Social distancing and wearing masks work. — John McCants (@ItsMcCants) March 31, 2020

Except it’s not “just the flu.” I don’t care if he is a National Guardsman. That doesn’t mean he knows what he’s talking about. I’ve read the research & seen the people dropping dead from this. Wuhan had crematories running 24/7 & mobile units shipped in. This is not “the flu.” — S. Rice ♊️ Proverbs 21:20 #KAG #Brexit #WalkAway (@enfield1014) March 31, 2020

Answer is right there, in the video. pic.twitter.com/EuSkiy1ZUS — Pixie XXIII (@PixieXXIII) March 31, 2020

Irresponsible. People may ignore precautions after reading this. How do we know what it is and guessing a national guardsman, while patriotic, may not be your best predictor of future events. — Sandy Beard (@SandyBeard19) March 31, 2020

Usually I agree with your work but exploiting a Soldier’s opinion who’s risking his health for the public is a bad take. You just wrecked this young man’s career. — 🚭Spatial G😷 (@FlyMaroon) March 31, 2020

I gotta be honest, this has not assuaged my concerns but only heightened them. They say it’s not that bad but there actions say otherwise. This leaves me with a very uneasy feeling. — Morally Grey Wolf (@Abram1984) March 31, 2020

60 people at a choir practice, one had it. Days later 40 of them have it and 3 are dead. Just the flu? — Loud Dog (@Loud_dog) March 31, 2020

Not you best work, James. — Monarch Mama 🐛🦋 (@SoCalP8triot) March 31, 2020

Because a security guard at a field hospital is such an expert? You’ve done some very good works, James, but this video is crap. And it’s dangerous. Shame on you. — SMAC (@gr8tdadinni) March 31, 2020

It’s NOT the flu! In my area, while not as widespread as the flu (yet) it’s fatality rate is 2.5 per occurrence vs 0.01 for the flu. — Lemons (@its_lemons) March 31, 2020

Why don’t you go in a hospital as a volunteer.

You can’t wear a Mask though. — Emanuele Russo (@DocEmRu) March 31, 2020

No offense to the national guard but they aren’t exactly briefed on anything. — Tin Foil Kazuya ▲ (@TinFoilKazuya) March 31, 2020

