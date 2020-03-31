Quantcast
‘This is crap’: Right-wingers beat down James O’Keefe over video downplaying virus as ‘just the flu’

3 mins ago

Fringe provocateur James O’Keefe got a surprise on Twitter after he posted a video claiming that COVID-19 is “just the flu.”

In a “breaking” video posted on Tuesday, O’Keefe speaks to someone identified as a “Army National Guardsman.”

O’Keefe is seen speaking to the person — who is wearing an N95 mask — through a car window.

The alleged guardsman repeatedly points out that he is not a doctor.

“It’s just the flu?” O’Keefe asks.

“That’s all it is,” the person responds.

“There’s basically telling me it’s just a bad flu,” O’Keefe remarks.

The video did not go over well on Twitter, where O’Keefe was mocked for downplaying the virus.

Read some of the tweets below.

