‘This is not the way to do it!’ Andrew Cuomo delivers scathing rebuke to Trump’s pandemic response in latest briefing
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s continued foot dragging on employing the Defense Production Act to force factories to produce needed medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his latest pandemic briefing, Cuomo detailed how the federal government’s hands-off approach to producing medical supplies is forcing states to compete with one another, thus driving up costs at a time when the country’s health care system is under severe strain.
“This is not the way to do it,” Cuomo said. “This is ad hoc, I’m competing with other states, I’m bidding up other states on the prices. Because you have manufacturers who sit there, and California offers them $4, and they say, well, California offered $4, I offer $5, another state offers $6. It’s not the way to do it.”
Rather, said Cuomo, the president needed to invoke the DPA to tell factories specifically what and how much they need to produce to meet the demand for supplies.
“We need to know what the numbers of what we need produced, and who is going to produce that and when,” Cuomo said. “I get that a lot of companies are stepping up and doing good things, and that’s a beautiful thing. They’re doing it here in New York, too. But you can’t run this operation that way. It can’t just be based on we’re waiting for people to come forward with offers, and if you happen to get a lot of offers on gloves, then you have a lot of gloves. But if you get no offers on masks, then you don’t have masks.”
Watch the video below.
‘Failure of the worst kind’: Republican blasts Trump for forcing states to compete with each other to obtain protective gear
In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Republican Senate Majority Leader of Arkansas lashed out Donald Trump's administration for leaving states in dire need of medical supplies hanging as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.
Senator Jim Hendren -- who is related to former U.S. Sen Tim Hutchinson (R) and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) -- complained about the lack of access to federal stockpiles of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) which is forcing his state into a bidding war with other states.
Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19
The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.
"To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death," Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband."
"His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome," the lt. governor pleaded.
‘Going to get millions of people killed’: In all-caps tweet, Trump again undermines expert warnings on coronavirus
"The president is signaling that after 15 days he wants to 'isolate the high-risk groups' and tell everyone else to go back to work—based on a recommendation from a Twitter rando and in direct contravention to public health experts."
Just 10 minutes before midnight on Sunday, President Donald Trump fired off a cryptic all-caps tweet that was interpreted as an alarming signal that—despite warnings from health experts—he could soon lift the federal social distancing guidelines issued by the White House last week to help slow the spread of coronavirus.