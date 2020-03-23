‘This is not the way to do it!’ Andrew Cuomo delivers scathing rebuke to Trump’s pandemic response in latest briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s continued foot dragging on employing the Defense Production Act to force factories to produce needed medical equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his latest pandemic briefing, Cuomo detailed how the federal government’s hands-off approach to producing medical supplies is forcing states to compete with one another, thus driving up costs at a time when the country’s health care system is under severe strain.

“This is not the way to do it,” Cuomo said. “This is ad hoc, I’m competing with other states, I’m bidding up other states on the prices. Because you have manufacturers who sit there, and California offers them $4, and they say, well, California offered $4, I offer $5, another state offers $6. It’s not the way to do it.”

Rather, said Cuomo, the president needed to invoke the DPA to tell factories specifically what and how much they need to produce to meet the demand for supplies.

“We need to know what the numbers of what we need produced, and who is going to produce that and when,” Cuomo said. “I get that a lot of companies are stepping up and doing good things, and that’s a beautiful thing. They’re doing it here in New York, too. But you can’t run this operation that way. It can’t just be based on we’re waiting for people to come forward with offers, and if you happen to get a lot of offers on gloves, then you have a lot of gloves. But if you get no offers on masks, then you don’t have masks.”

