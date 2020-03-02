‘This is the coverup’: CDC website stops reporting number of COVID-19 virus tests

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is no longer sharing vital statistics about the coronavirus on its website after a new death was confirmed this week.

Judd Legum first reported that the CDC had removed the number of tests that have been given for COVID-19 from its website.

“The lack of testing is a scandal,” Legum wrote. “This is the coverup.”

BREAKING: The CDC has stopped disclosing the number of Americans tested for coronavirus. On the left is how the website looked last night. On the right is what it looks like now, with the testing info removed. The lack of testing is a scandal. This is the coverup. pic.twitter.com/za5w9dkEKq — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 2, 2020

Dr. Matt McCarthy of New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan told CBC on Monday that COVID-19 tests provided by the federal government are faulty.

“I’m a practitioner on the firing line and I don’t have the tools to properly care for patients today,” McCarthy said.