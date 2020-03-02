Quantcast
‘This is the coverup’: CDC website stops reporting number of COVID-19 virus tests

March 2, 2020

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is no longer sharing vital statistics about the coronavirus on its website after a new death was confirmed this week.

Judd Legum first reported that the CDC had removed the number of tests that have been given for COVID-19 from its website.

“The lack of testing is a scandal,” Legum wrote. “This is the coverup.”

Dr. Matt McCarthy of New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan told CBC on Monday that COVID-19 tests provided by the federal government are faulty.

“I’m a practitioner on the firing line and I don’t have the tools to properly care for patients today,” McCarthy said.

