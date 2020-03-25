‘This isn’t true’: Trump blasted for lying about doing ‘far more’ COVID-19 testing than any other nation

This Wednesday, President Trump fired off a tweet claiming that the U.S. “has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation.”

“In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span,” Trump wrote.

According to New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, Trump is lying.

“This isn’t true; and there are few things more dangerous than a president or top official saying something like this to a scared public,” she tweeted while highlighting Trump’s tweet. “Most people still can’t get tests.”

As an NPR fact check points out, South Korea has a population of 51 million people while the United States has 327 million. Government officials announced they tested more than 300,000 people, passing South Korea in the raw number of tests conducted. But after about 300,000 tests in each country, South Korea has tested 1-in-170 people and the United States has tested 1-in-1,090.