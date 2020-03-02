This judge retired because Trump turned appeals courts into ‘a Politburo-like rubber stamp’
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia immigration Judge Charles Honeyman had intended to work a few more years after turning 70, but grew disappointed with what he saw as Trump administration pressures on the courts.Among his concerns: unrealistic docket demands and quotas to quickly clear cases, a lack of concern for meaningful due process, and the continuing transformation of the immigration appeals bureau into “a Politburo-like rubber stamp.”“I love what I did,” Honeyman said in an interview, “but at some point I was just not comfortable.”He retired in January, planning to devote his time to writing,…
Facebook posts, secret videos among 31K documents in case against Olympian accused of shooting trainee
Secret recordings, Facebook postings and abuse complaints are among the 31,000 pieces of evidence lawyers have to sift through ahead of the trial of a former Olympian accused of shooting a woman twice in the cheston his upscale equestrian farm in Morris County.Michael Barisone appeared in court Monday as lawyers hashed out the thousands of pages of documents that lay at the heart of the case. Over 31,000 documents have been subpoenaed so far, and Barisone’s lawyer, Edward Bilinkas, said he anticipated receiving several thousand more.Monday’s hearing was an initial disposition conference for bo... (more…)
‘Major surveillance failure’: Former USAID director breaks down why sloppy ‘crisis management’ doomed Trump’s coronavirus response
The United States has seen its first two deaths from coronavirus, both of them in Washington State — where, according to an analysis of virus samples, it had been spreading undetected for weeks. Jeremy Konyndyk, who served as director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under President Barack Obama, analyzes these troubling developments in a lengthy thread for Twitter. And Konyndyk is highly critical of the Trump Administration’s response to the coronavirus threat in the United States.
Devin Nunes ripped to shreds by his constituents in Yelp reviews
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is known for his dedication to President Donald Trump, but that isn't typically the focus of a member of Congress' job. One of the most important jobs an official can do is provide constituent services to those living in the district.
Nunes isn't getting promising reviews on his Google Review and Yelp pages. On Google, Nunes' Congressional office has nearly 3 stars, where on Yelp he has only 2 stars.