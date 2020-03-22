‘This will be over soon’: Trump says after coronavirus the economy will ‘skyrocket’

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the coronavirus “will be over soon” and that as a result, the economy will “skyrocket.”

The comment comes in contrast with the projections by every public health expert predicting that the worst is yet to come and if the country can’t stop the spread that Americans will experience a lack of hospital equipment to help save lives.

Trump went on to try to reassure the nation by saying, “very soon everything will be ok,” but given that it flies in the face of the facts, it likely does little to calm the fears of the nation.

Last week, Trump said that it would only be about 15 days people would have to self-isolate, but given that many in the country have ignored that request, it likely means more people will be forced to stay in self-isolation for longer. Trump didn’t indicate how many more days people should isolate.

He then rattled off a list of numbers of the supplies he sent to New York, Washington and California. After listing the numbers, Trump then said, “I won’t go into the exact numbers, but the numbers are substantial.”

For other states desperately begging for help, Trump didn’t have any information. He said that they merely “needed more help.”

Watch clips below: