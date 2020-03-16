Quantcast
Tom Hanks thanks ‘helpers’ in new coronavirus update

Published

1 min ago

on

Tom Hanks expressed his gratitude for those helping him after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.The acclaimed actor shared a brief update Sunday on Instagram, along with a photo filled with staples of Australia, including a stuffed kangaroo, a plush koala bear and Vegemite spread on his toast.“Thanks to the Helpers,” Hanks captioned the photo. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”The toy kangaroo in the picture is holding an Australian flag.Hanks and Wilson, both 63, revealed their diagnoses last Wednesday, with the “Forrest Gump” star wr…

US Fed slashes key interest rate, rolls out massive response to pandemic

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Faced with a growing economic shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, that could cause the US economy to contract, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday announced drastic emergency measures to shore up confidence and keep the financial sector running, including slashing the key interest rate to virtually zero.

The Fed made its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, lowering the benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0-0.25 percent, where it was during the 2008 global financial crisis, and pledged to keep it there "until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events."

2020 Election

Joe Biden commits to picking a woman for VP at CNN Democratic debate

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders sought in Sunday's Democratic debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, uniting in their criticism of President Donald Trump's response to the fast-moving coronavirus but diverging in how they would confront the spiraling public health and economic crisis.Biden pledged to deploy the United States military to help with recovery efforts and warned that a federal financial bailout may be necessary to stabilize the economy. Sanders leaned into the same domestic policy proposals tha... (more…)

