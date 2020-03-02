Top Democrat attacked Trump’s national intelligence nominee as a ‘rank partisan conspiracy theorist’

Former Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) is known as one of the tea party members of Congress, so it’s no shock he has been appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of National Intelligence. The problem, however, is that coordinating all of the intelligence agencies should probably be done by someone who doesn’t hate the intelligence community.

While on the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) bashed the president’s response to the coronavirus. But at the close of his comments, he also took a moment to bash Ratcliffe as “a rank partisan” who “mouths conspiracy theories.”

“He lacks experience, the experience required to lead a community of 17 intelligence agencies,” Schumer said. “Because the experience, Mr. Ratcliffe does have in Congress, has been alarmingly partisan. He was a fierce critic of the Mueller investigation, [and] earned praise from deep-state conspiracy theorists. During the Mueller hearings, he badgered the former special counsel with baseless lines of questioning, not all related to fact. He didn’t seem to care. He showed little regard for the seriousness of Putin’s interference in our elections and the need for election security.”

Watch the clip of Schumer below: