Top French hospital official says coronavirus toll higher than official tally
The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus is much higher than the official daily government tally, which only accounts for those dying in hospitals and does not include those dying at home or in retirement homes, the head of the hospitals federation said.
“We only know the data provided by hospitals… The increase in the official data is already major, but the absolute numbers would no doubt be effectively much higher if we aggregated what is happening in retirement homes as well as the people who die at home,” Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospitals federation, said on France Info radio.
Photo: A French rescue team transfers a patient infected with coronavirus from Strasbourg University hospital to Pforzheim in Germany on March 24, 2020. © Christian Hartmann, Reuters
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Trump will be a ‘one-man death panel’ if he sends people back to work amid pandemic: medical experts
President Donald Trump's stated desire to get America back up and running by Easter despite the continued threat from the coronavirus pandemic is running into a wall of criticism from medical experts.
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus stimulus bill would ban companies owned by Trump or his children from receiving bailout money
A provision in the massive bill prohibits "businesses controlled by the president, vice president, members of Congress, and heads of executive departments from receiving loans or investments from Treasury programs."
A massive coronavirus stimulus plan that the Senate and White House agreed to in the early hours of Wednesday morning would bar any companies owned or controlled by President Donald Trump, the president's children, Vice President Mike Pence, or members of Congress from receiving any taxpayer bailout money, according to a summary of the legislation circulated by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Bolsonaro urges Brazilians to get back to work, says concern over coronavirus overblown
As Brazil's largest city went into lockdown, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday took aim at the "hysteria" over the coronavirus and urged that life must continue and jobs be preserved.
In an address to the nation, Bolsonaro urged mayors and state governors to roll back lockdown measures that have brought Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo to near standstills.
"We must return to normality," he said. "The few states and city halls should abandon their scorched-earth policies."
Bolsonaro has faced increasing criticism for his cavalier attitude toward the virus, which he has dismissed as a "fantasy" and a "small flu" despite its infecting over 300,000 people worldwide and killing tens of thousands.