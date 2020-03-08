Top Trump infectious disease expert says Italy-style lockdown ‘possible’ in US regions
President Donald Trump’s top infectious disease expert told Fox News that regional travel bans are possible in the U.S. to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked if the Trump administration would follow the lead of Italy with a regional ban on travel in areas with high concentrations of COVID-19 infections.
“Anything is possible,” Fauci admitted. “We have to be realistic. I don’t think it would be as draconian as nobody in or nobody out. But if we continue to get cases like this, particularly at the community level, there will be what we call ‘mitigation,’ where we have to essentially do social distancing, keep people out of crowded places, take a look at seriousness, do you really need to travel, and I think it’s particularly important among the most vulnerable.”
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Major conservative paper wallops Trump with brutal editorial blasting his coronavirus debacle
In an absolutely scathing editorial in the conservative Washington Examiner, Executive Editor Phillip Klein eviscerated Donald Trump for his handling of the growing coronavirus epidemic -- saying the actions taken by his administration are proof the president is woefully unprepared to handle a crisis.
Under a blunt headline stating, "Coronavirus is exposing Trump's unsuitability to handle a crisis," Klein writes, "President Trump’s bombastic style has served him well through many stages of his political career, but as the coronavirus spreads rapidly throughout the United States, it is exposing how deeply unsuited he is to deal with a genuine crisis that he can’t bluff his way through."
Breaking Banner
Trump associate predicts new chief of staff Meadows won’t last long at White House: A ‘natural slow death’
Deep in a report on the high hopes that many in the Trump administration have that newly tabbed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will do what his predecessors couldn't do -- last long in the job -- one Trump confidante poured cold water on the notion.
Noting that Rep. Meadows (R-NC) is the fourth chief of staff employed by the president in three years, Politico reports that each of his predecessors left the job working for the mercurial Trump under a cloud -- which should be a tip-off for what is to come.
Breaking Banner
Trump team says Pelosi’s ‘discord and disunity’ caused boycott of bipartisan St. Patrick’s Day event
President Donald Trump plans to boycott an annual bipartisan St. Patrick's Day lunch and the White House has blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the move.
The Irish Times reported that Trump had decided not to attend the event because of "ongoing tensions" with Pelosi. The Speaker hosts the annual event and presidents have traditionally attended.
"Since the Speaker has chosen to tear this Nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the President will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity," a White House official told Politico.