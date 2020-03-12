Tour company refuses to refund low-income students $4,000 each after dream trip is cancelled over virus

A group of low-income students in Chicago are out $4,000 each after their trip to Greece was cancelled over concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Block Club Chicago reported that students from South Side school had scheduled the trip for spring break in April.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union revealed that EF Tours had refused to refund the students’ money.

“How’s this for callousness?” the union tweeted. “We got a call from Simeon today. 13 students planned to go to Greece for Spring Break. They all paid $4,000 to @EFtours, a CPS-approved tour company. CPS is wisely grounding the trip due to #coronavirus. BUT THE COMPANY WILL NOT REFUND THE MONEY.”

According to Block Club Chicago, the union said that the refusal will be devastating to “black children at a school that is more than 90 percent low income.”

The Chicago Teachers Union later said that the union would reimburse the students even if EF Tours would not provide a refund.

As we learn more, we’ll share more. Maybe there’s a good explanation. But if there’s anything we’ve learned from fighting for Black and Brown families for the last decade in this city is that there’s rarely a good explanation. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) March 11, 2020

For some, $4,000 is nothing for the trip of a lifetime. And that’s fine. But if you’re from the South Side of this city, four racks isn’t nothing. And now you’re just going to take it from low income families with no refund and slim chances of rescheduling? Nope. Nope. Nope. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) March 11, 2020

In my 20 years of education I have always found @EFtours to be highly motivated by its profit margin. If @ChiPubSchools threatened to remove the company from its list of approved providers EF will find its way to a refund #pandemic #keepkidssafe — Joe Freeman (@joewhalepants) March 11, 2020

@CTULocal1 EF college break is doing the same thing to students at George Washington HS. Parents have been working overtime to pay for this trip! Many students are unavailable during the summer. — Ms. Walkowski (@ela_teacher3) March 11, 2020

