Trading halted on Wall Street as Dow Jones plummets 1800 points within minutes amid coronavirus panic

Published

19 mins ago

on

Trading halted on Wall Street Monday morning within minutes of the opening bell after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by more than 1,800 points.

The crash was so severe at the start of the day that it incurred circuit-breaker measures to halt trading after the market lost seven percent of its value in under ten minutes.

Analysts say that the market crash came down to two factors: Increased fear of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy, and the crash of the price of oil that occurred over the weekend as Russia and Saudi Arabia engaged in a price war.

