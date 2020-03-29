Trump accuses New York hospitals of ‘hoarding’ masks and ventilators without evidence

President Donald Trump went off on a rant accusing hospitals, doctors and nurses of hoarding equipment and intentionally exaggerating the things they need.

Speaking in the Rose Garden Sunday, Trump asked, “How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000 masks? Where are the masks going, are they going out the backdoor?”

Indeed, the masks are going in the trash after they’re used. The masks are one-use masks, which Trump said he wants to be able to sanitize them so people can reuse them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have to look into that in New York,” Trump said, noting that he heard they went from 10,000 masks to 300,000 masks.

“I’m I don’t think it’s hoarding, it’s maybe worse than hoarding,” Trump said.

Watch below:

Without evidence, Trump accuses hospitals of "hoarding" ventilators pic.twitter.com/hnra0YYfhe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 — even though this is different. Something is going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?" — Trump suggests that there is some sort of New York nurse conspiracy to steal masks pic.twitter.com/6vubm89vgQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020