Trump again claims he’s invoked the Defense Production Act – then backtracks saying ‘maybe we won’t need’ to fully use it
President Donald Trump Friday afternoon announced he has invoked the Defense Production Act to require GM to produce vitally-needed life-saving ventilators. But it’s not the first time has and his administration have claimed the DPA was being used to require the production of critical equipment, nor is it being used as it should be.
In announcing he had finally invoked it, to force GM to make ventilators they already have announced they will produce, Trump immediately backtracked, nonsensically saying he might not need to fully use the law.
“I’ve enacted the Act, we’ve used it three of four times,” Trump said, which is a lie, claiming “the companies came through in the end they didn’t need the Act.”
That’s not how the law works.
“It’s been great leverage I have instituted it against General Electric, we thought we had a deal for 40,000 ventilators,” Trump claimed, which again is false, it was for 20,000.
“We did activate it with respect to General Motors and hopefully – maybe we won’t need the full activation we’ll find out,” he said, after calling the car company “General Electric.”
Here’s Trump saying of the Defense Production Act that “I have instituted it against General Electric,” then saying 30 seconds later that “we did activate it with respect to General Motors” 🙃 pic.twitter.com/VyvXBJa6l0
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020
Every day that went by that theDPA remained unused is a day in the future more people will die, literally unable to breathe due to an insufficient number of ventilators across the nation.
Breaking Banner
Joe Walsh blows up in expletive-laden tirade as Trump blunders through press conference
On Friday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) lost his temper as President Donald Trump spoke about coronavirus at his latest press conference.
In an expletive-laden tweet, the former congressman blasted the president for failing to offer sympathy for Americans sick with COVID-19:
FUCK Trump. 30-40 minutes into this stupid briefing and not one FUCKING word from him about all the Americans who are sick and dying. Not one FUCKING word. He doesn’t give a FUCK about the Americans who’ve been killed by this virus.
Every FUCKING word is about him.
Breaking Banner
‘Don’t be a cutie-pie’: Trump attacks ABC News for asking if he will provide enough ventilators
President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter during Friday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House.
It started when ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Trump about the lack of ventilators available to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
"Will everyone who needs one be able to get a ventilator?" Karl asked.
But Trump, despite his bluster, refused to promise there would be enough ventilators.
Instead, Trump lashed out at Karl for asking the question.
"Don't be a cutie-pie," Trump lectured.
JON KARL: So everybody who needs a ventilator will be able to get one?
Breaking Banner
Trump claims he gave New York thousands of ventilators, but they ‘didn’t know they got them’
At his latest press conference on Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that he gave the state of New York thousands of ventilators, but that they somehow didn't even realize they had received them.
Trump says they delivered thousands of ventilators to New York. "They didn't know they got them."
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 27, 2020