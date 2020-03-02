Trump alleges a ‘coup’ in Democratic 2020 primary on the eve of Super Tuesday voting
President Donald Trump alleged that there was a coup d’état occurring in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
The leader of the free world issued his comment moments after his administration warned of “disinformation” occurring during Super Tuesday voting.
They are staging a coup against Bernie!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020
Trump has repeatedly pushed the message that the Democratic Party establishment is seeking to block the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).
Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020
The Dems are working hard to take the prized nomination away from Bernie. Back room politics, which Bernie is not very good at. His people will not let it happen again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020
2020 Election
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg to back Joe Biden after dropping out of presidential race
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg - on the eve of the crucial Super Tuesday primary elections.
Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will become the third 2020 candidate in as many days to drop out of the race when she announces the suspension of her campaign in Dallas, where she will also publicly back Biden, a Klobuchar aide said.
2020 Election
Trump alleges a ‘coup’ in Democratic 2020 primary on the eve of Super Tuesday voting
President Donald Trump alleged that there was a coup d'état occurring in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
The leader of the free world issued his comment moments after his administration warned of "disinformation" occurring during Super Tuesday voting.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1234592543821705219
Trump has repeatedly pushed the message that the Democratic Party establishment is seeking to block the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1234263037110083587
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1233976658572566529
2020 Election
Obama phone call encourages Buttigieg to use his ‘considerable leverage’ amid rumors of Biden endorsement: report
President Barack Obama has reportedly advised former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to use his "considerable leverage" ahead of Tuesday's primary in 13 states.
The former president spoke with Buttigieg on the phone after he suspended his campaign Sunday night, according to The New York Times. CNN's Jeff Zeleny later confirmed the report.
But Obama stopped short of recommending an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Mr. Obama did not specifically encourage Mr. Buttigieg to endorse Mr. Biden, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations," the Times said. "But Mr. Obama did note that Mr. Buttigieg has considerable leverage at the moment and should think about how best to use it."