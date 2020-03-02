Quantcast
Trump alleges a ‘coup’ in Democratic 2020 primary on the eve of Super Tuesday voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump alleged that there was a coup d’état occurring in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The leader of the free world issued his comment moments after his administration warned of “disinformation” occurring during Super Tuesday voting.

Trump has repeatedly pushed the message that the Democratic Party establishment is seeking to block the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

2020 Election

