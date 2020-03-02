Trump alleges a ‘coup’ in Democratic 2020 primary on the eve of Super Tuesday voting

President Donald Trump alleged that there was a coup d’état occurring in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

The leader of the free world issued his comment moments after his administration warned of “disinformation” occurring during Super Tuesday voting.

They are staging a coup against Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2020

Trump has repeatedly pushed the message that the Democratic Party establishment is seeking to block the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All of his SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Great timing. This is the REAL beginning of the Dems taking Bernie out of play – NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Democrats are working hard to destroy the name and reputation of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and take the nomination away from him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

The Dems are working hard to take the prized nomination away from Bernie. Back room politics, which Bernie is not very good at. His people will not let it happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020