Trump already impatient with medical experts — and may discourage social distancing to save the economy: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is already growing impatient with the advice of his administration’s medical experts and is preparing to tell Americans that they should all head back to work in a bid to rescue the economy.

Axios is reporting that “the administration is looking for ways to get people out in the world again to fire up the economy — perhaps much sooner than Dr. Fauci would like” within the next two weeks.

Given the massive damage that the virus is doing to the economy, the president is anxiously looking to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror in a bid to save his presidency, administration sources tell Axios.

“Senior Trump officials, including the president himself, have only limited patience for keeping the economy shut down,” the publication reports. “At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”


Brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan dies of COVID-19

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

"To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death," Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband."

"His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome," the lt. governor pleaded.

‘Going to get millions of people killed’: In all-caps tweet, Trump again undermines expert warnings on coronavirus

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

"The president is signaling that after 15 days he wants to 'isolate the high-risk groups' and tell everyone else to go back to work—based on a recommendation from a Twitter rando and in direct contravention to public health experts."

Just 10 minutes before midnight on Sunday, President Donald Trump fired off a cryptic all-caps tweet that was interpreted as an alarming signal that—despite warnings from health experts—he could soon lift the federal social distancing guidelines issued by the White House last week to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Lindsey Graham begs Trump not to back off COVID-19 containment as reports emerge that he’s growing impatient

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday begged President Donald Trump to not prematurely give up on the encouragement of social distancing in an effort to restart the American economy.

Writing on Twitter, Graham tried to convince Trump that social distancing was still the right response and the best way to contain the disease's damage to both the economy and public health.

"We are fighting a two-front war -- trying to destroy the virus while keeping the economy afloat," Graham wrote. "As Dr. Fauci has consistently said, we should always err on the side of doing more -- not less -- when it comes to containment. President Trump’s best decision was stopping travel from China early on. I hope we will not undercut that decision by suggesting we back off aggressive containment policies within the United States."

