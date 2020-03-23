Trump already impatient with medical experts — and may discourage social distancing to save the economy: report

President Donald Trump is already growing impatient with the advice of his administration’s medical experts and is preparing to tell Americans that they should all head back to work in a bid to rescue the economy.

Axios is reporting that “the administration is looking for ways to get people out in the world again to fire up the economy — perhaps much sooner than Dr. Fauci would like” within the next two weeks.

Given the massive damage that the virus is doing to the economy, the president is anxiously looking to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror in a bid to save his presidency, administration sources tell Axios.

“Senior Trump officials, including the president himself, have only limited patience for keeping the economy shut down,” the publication reports. “At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”